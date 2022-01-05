Deshae Frost’s biography: age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Deshae Frost is an American YouTuber, rapper, actor, and up-and-coming comedian, renowned for his hilarious skits on the now-defunct social media platform, Vine. Besides the hilarious skits, the YouTuber is also well-known his role as Darryl Henderson on the hit CBS television show SWAT (2017-present).

Deshae Frost as Darryl on a scene in S.W.A.T. Photo: CBS via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Deshae posts short comedy clips on his official Instagram page, which currently has over 2 million followers.

Profile summary

Full name: Deshae Frost

Deshae Frost Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 9 January, 2001

9 January, 2001 Deshae Frost's age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States

Seattle, Washington, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5′5″

5′5″ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 145

145 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Monique Camillo

: Monique Camillo Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession : Comedian, actor, rapper, dancer

: Comedian, actor, rapper, dancer Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram : @deshaefrost

: @deshaefrost Facebook: DeshaeFrost

DeshaeFrost YouTube: Deshae Frost

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Deshae Frost's biography

The actor was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, United States. He grew up alongside two siblings, a brother and a sister. Deshae Frost's sister is called Brooklyn, and his brother is Amare.

While there is barely any information regarding Deshae Frost's dad, we know his mother's name is Monique Camillo. She is regularly featured in Deshae's videos and even reportedly handles his bookings and reservations.

Where does Deshae Frost live? After growing up in Seattle, the YouTuber later relocated to his current residence in Los Angeles, California, USA.

When is Deshae Frost's birthday?

He was born on 9 January, 2001. How old is the YouTuber Deshae Frost? He is 21 years old (as of 2022).

What is Deshae Frost's zodiac sign?

The popular actor is a Capricorn.

Frost in an orange outfit leaning on a white Mercedes. Photo: @deshaefrost

Source: Instagram

Career

How did Deshae Frost get famous? The YouTuber ventured into the entertainment scene when he was barely eight years old. He was interested in music and would compose rap songs under the stage name D-Frost. At the age of 13, Frost's mother realized that her son had a flair for creative storytelling.

She encouraged him to give stand-up comedy a try, and with that, Deshae's journey in the world of comedy began. By the time he was sixteen years old, Deshae was significantly well-known across stand-up comedy circles. He ventured into social media to showcase and grow his talent following this breakthrough.

The comedian started to write and perform short comedic skits and soon became an internet sensation. He once collaborated with renowned Vine content creator Tayvion Power on a video titled When You Get Caught with Your Friend's Stuff on the Gram. The video had remarkable viewership and contributed to Deshae's further rise to fame.

Since then, Frost has performed as the opening act for numerous comedians, including Tiffany Haddish, Tony Roberts, and Faizon Love. Some of his comedy videos can be viewed on his Instagram page and self-titled YouTube channel.

Besides the funny clips, the YouTuber has also scripted a short film titled Too Soon, a tribute to those who lost their lives through tragic incidents. The short film is available on his YouTube channel.

Deshae Frost's movies and TV shows

Here is a look at the films and television shows where the actor has appeared, according to IMDb:

Black Jesus (2015)

(2015) Castor Oil (2016) as Bowie

(2016) as Bowie Stay Woke! (2017) as Rafael Heat

(2017) as Rafael Heat Speechless (2018) as Student

(2018) as Student Angie Tribeca (2018) as Delray

(2018) as Delray Chiefs (2018) as Ricky

(2018) as Ricky Stingers (2019) as Teenager

(2019) as Teenager Hired (2021) as Guy in the alley

(2021) as Guy in the alley SWAT (2017-2021) as Darryl Henderson

(2017-2021) as Darryl Henderson Sketch House Show (to be announced) as Deshae

Who is Deshae Frost's girlfriend?

The actor is currently single. He was previously dating Jordyn Lucas, a well-known Instagram model and influencer. Before dating Jordyn, Frost was in a relationship with Dregoldi, another renowned Instagram model and YouTuber.

Frost and Dregoldi had a YouTube channel called Shae and Dre, where they would often post prank videos and other content. The two broke up after Frost allegedly cheated on Dregoldi, even though the allegations were never confirmed.

What are Deshae Frost's height and weight?

Deshae in a black outfit. Photo: @deshaefrost

Source: Instagram

How tall is Deshae Frost? The renowned actor is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs 145 pounds (65 kg). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Deshae Frost's net worth?

With his massive fanbase on YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat, the social media sensation has amassed quite a fortune from his social media endeavours as well as film and television show roles. According to Gazillions, his current net worth is alleged to be $1 million. However, this information is not official.

Deshae Frost is well-known across social media platforms. Besides his online exploits, Frost is also a television star with several acting credits to his name.

READ ALSO: Isaiah John's biography: age, height, family, movies, and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article about the life of Isaiah John, an American social media personality, model, and actor. Isaiah rose to fame following his role as Leon Simmons in the hugely popular crime drama, Snowfall (2017-present).

He has also appeared in numerous other movies and television shows, including All Day and a Night, Downsized, and Barbershop: The Next Cut. Besides his blossoming on-screen career, what else is there to know about the actor?

Source: Legit.ng