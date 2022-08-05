Who is Iran Ferreira? Age, height, birthday, net worth, career

Iran Ferreira, popularly known as Luva De Pedreiro, is a young football player, TikTok star, social media influencer, and digital content creator from Brazil. He gained popularity for sharing short football videos on TikTok. As a result, he commands a massive fan following on TikTok and across various social media platforms.

Iran Ferreira is a popular name on social media. His consistent and entertaining content has enabled him to accumulate a significant online following, especially on TikTok. He is also a social media influencer and currently the ambassador of Adidas.

Profile summary

Real name Iran Ferreira Nickname Luva De Pedreiro Gender Male Date of birth 15 August 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Quijingue, Bahia, Brazil Current residence Quijingue, Bahia, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Bahian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Seu Arivaldo Mother Dona Biza Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star Net worth $500,000 Instagram @luvadepedreiro TikTok @luvadepedreiro YouTube LUVA DE PEDREIRO Twitter @luvadepedreiro Facebook @Luva de Pedreiro Twitch @ocaradaluva

Iran Ferreira’s biography

The young TikTok star was born and raised in Quijingue, Bahia, Brazil by his parents Seu Arivaldo and Dona Biza. He is a Brazilian national and follows Christianity.

How old is Iran Ferreira from TikTok?

He is 21 years old as of 2022. When is Iran Ferreira's birthday? He was born on 15 August 2001. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Iran Ferreira famous?

Iran Ferreira is a rising football player, TikTok star, digital content creator and social media influencer. He gained prominence for sharing short football videos on TikTok, where he has amassed a huge fan base with 19 million followers and 281.7 million likes as of this writing.

He is also active and famous on Instagram, where he often shares his pictures and short videos. Currently, the account has 18 million followers.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 19 February 2022. He uploads the same content he posts on TikTok. The channel has accumulated 1.8 million subscribers. In addition, he has 1 million followers on Twitter and 2.3 million followers on Facebook.

What is Iran Ferreira's net worth?

The young Brazilian football player has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. However, this piece of information is not verified. He primarily earns his income from paid partnerships and social media endeavours. For instance, he is an ambassador of Adidas Brasil.

How tall is Iran Ferreira?

The social media entertainer is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall and weighs around 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about Iran Ferreira

Who is Iran Ferreira? He is a young football player, TikTok star, social media influencer and digital creator. Where is Iran Ferreira from? He was born in Quijingue, Bahia, Brazil. What nationality is Iran Ferreira? He is a Brazilian national. What is Iran Ferreira's age? He is 21 years old as of 2022. When was Iran Ferreira born? The TikTok star was born on 15 August 2001. What is Iran Ferreira's height? He is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. Is Iran Ferreira signed? The football player is yet to be signed by any professional football team/club; however, he was honoured by Vasco FC.

Iran Ferreira is a rising football player, TikTok star, social media influencer and digital creator from Brazil. He is best known for sharing soccer skills and tricks on TikTok and other social media platforms, where he has accumulated a massive fan following.

