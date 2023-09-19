Devin Booker’s girlfriend list: who has the basketballer dated?

Devin Booker is an American professional basketball player widely recognised for his scoring ability and versatility as a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He has also had a few high-profile relationships. Who is Devin Booker’s girlfriend now?

Booker was born Devin Armani Booker on 30 October 1996 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA. The Phoenix Suns drafted Devin as the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. He has been selected as an NBA All-Star multiple times, showcasing his status as one of the league's premier talents. In addition to his impressive resume, Devin Booker’s dating history has made him known in mainstream pop culture.

Devin Booker’s girlfriend list

Booker became famous when he joined the NBA in 2015, and little was known about his romantic life before the draft. However, since 2018, the NBA player has had public relationships with notable figures in American pop culture. Who are Devin Booker’s ex-girlfriends? Have a look at his relationship history below.

Jordyn Woods

Booker and Woods were first linked in May 2018 when TMZ reported that they were spotted on a double date with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons. In July, a source close to the pair confirmed their relationship, saying they were in love. However, the two never publicly confirmed their involvement.

In February 2019, a scandal broke out in which Woods was reportedly caught kissing Canadian-American basketball player Tristan Thompson at a house party in Los Angeles. Tristan was Khloé Kardashian’s on-and-off boyfriend at the time. However, Woods and Booker reportedly split quietly before the scandal happened.

Woods later revealed in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk that she and Tristan hadn’t “made out” as the media reported. She said,

On the way out, he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out,

However, the scandal caused a rift between Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner family, where Kylie used to be her best friend.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall and Booker were first spotted together in May 2018. They were on a double date with Kendall’s then-boyfriend, Ben Simmons, and Booker’s then-girlfriend, American socialite Jordyn Woods. Kendall and Jordyn were also best friends at the time. Kendall and Simmons broke up sometime in early 2020 after she and Woods had ended their friendship in 2019.

Booker and Jenner were spotted again on a road trip in April 2020. In June, a source confirmed they were “hooking up” but not in a serious relationship. By January 2021, however, they had become regulars on each other’s social media pages. They celebrated their first anniversary in June 2021, and Kendall met Booker’s grandmother in August.

In June 2022, the couple took a break from their relationship after two years together. However, they were still amicable and were spotted together multiple times after the announcement. They got back together in August 2022. They broke up for good in October 2022 to focus on their “incredibly busy schedules” in their careers.

Who is Devin Booker’s girlfriend now?

Booker has not been reported to be in a relationship since he and Kendall broke up in October 2022. Although Kendall has since moved on and is dating Bad Bunny, Booker was reportedly still not over her as of April 2023.

The basketballer has been spotted out partying with different ladies since the breakup. It was recently reported that he is interested in British TV presenter and radio DJ . He has allegedly been spotted on her Instagram, liking then quickly unliking her photos to get her attention. Like Kendall Jenner, Maya is also Ben Simmons’ ex-girlfriend.

Jama has been in an on-and-off relationship with British rapper Stormzy since 2015. Jama and Stormzy dated until 2019, when they split for years. They reconciled in 2023, and Stormzy is reportedly focused on marrying her now. The couple will reportedly go to couples therapy to work through their past issues.

A photo of Booker out on a dinner date with Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega recently went viral, sparking rumours of their romantic involvement. However, the picture was allegedly photoshopped, and there are no credible sources concerning any connection between the two stars.

FAQs

Is Devin Booker dating anyone? The athlete has not publicly revealed any new relationship since he split from Kendall Jenner. Who is Devin Booker's wife? He is not married and has never married before. Who has Devin Booker dated? He has had two high-profile relationships with socialites, Jordyn Woods and Kendall Jenner. Did Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner date? Yes, the pair were a couple from 2020 to 2022. Who did Devin Booker date before Kendall? He was with Jordyn Woods before they split sometime in early 2020. How long did Devin Booker and Jordyn Woods date? They were reportedly together for less than a year (May 2018 to February 2019).

In addition to his thriving NBA career, Devin Booker has garnered widespread recognition for his dating life. Devin Booker’s girlfriend list has featured some high-profile names like Kendall Jenner and Jordyn Woods. He is, however, currently not in any public relationship.

