Who is Khris Middleton’s wife-to-be, Samantha Dutton? Her story

Who is Khris Middleton's wife-to-be, Samantha Dutton? She is a professional teacher and community advocate from the United States. She gained fame after getting into a romantic relationship with an NBA player, Khris Middleton.

Khris Middleton and his girlfriend Samantha Dutton. Photo: @k_mid22 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Khris Middleton's wife-to-be and the NBA superstar have been together since 2016. They currently reside in Wisconsin, United States. Khris Middleton plays for Milwaukee Bucks as a small forward and shooting forward.

Profile summary

Full name Samantha Marie Dutton Gender Female Date of birth 15 October 1989 Age 33 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Farmington, Michigan, United States Current residence Brookfield, Wisconsin, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Khris Middleton Children 2 High school West Bloomfield High School University Oakland University Profession Pre-school teacher

Samantha Dutton's bio

The American teacher was born in Farmington, Michigan, United States. Samantha is 33 years old as of September 2023. She was born on 15 October 1989. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Educational background

Samantha completed her secondary education at West Bloomfield High School. She later joined Oakland University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Journalism in 2016.

Career

After graduating from Oakland University, Khris Middleton's girlfriend worked as a community manager at CLUBHAUS in Detroit. She also worked in the enterprise data and communications department for the Volkswagen Group of America.

Samantha is a first-grade teacher by profession. She has worked with the YMCA of Metro Detroit as a teacher and youth mentor.

When did Samantha Dutton and Khris Middleton meet?

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs in Miami, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

Samantha and Khris try to keep their love life under wraps. However, it is believed that they started dating in 2016. They made their relationship public in June 2017 after the NBA player shared their picture on his Instagram page.

Samantha's boyfriend, James Khristian Middleton, is known for earning several accolades, including an NBA Championship with the Bucks in 2021 and a three-time NBA All-Star. He also won a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in 2021.

The professional teacher and her boyfriend share two children. Khris Middleton's daughter, Audrielle, is four years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 April 2019. Their second child, a boy, was born on 21 July 2021.

FAQs

When is Samantha Dutton's birthday? She marks her birthday on 15 October. How old is Samantha Dutton? She is 33 years old as of September 2023. Where is Samantha Dutton from? She hails from Farmington, Michigan, United States. Who are Khris Middleton's family members? His family consists of him, his father, James Middleton, his mother, Nichelle, and an older sister, Brittney. Is Khris Middleton married? No, the NBA player is yet to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Samantha Dutton. Who are Khris Middleton's kids? He has two children, a daughter Audrielle, and a son. Where does Samantha Dutton live? She currently resides in Wisconsin, United States.

Khris Middleton's wife-to-be is a professional teacher from the United States. She gained public attention for being Khris Middleton's girlfriend. She and her boyfriend have two children.

Source: Legit.ng