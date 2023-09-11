Who is Mya Powell? Get to know Devin Booker's little sister

Mya Powell is a half-sister of famous NBA player Devin Booker. She has always been in the limelight for her unique bond with Devin, her half-brother. Booker is a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns.

NBA player Devin and his sister Mya Powell. Photo: @davonwade on Instagram, @TonoySengupta on Twitter (modified by author)

Mya Powell has a rare medical condition known as Chromosomal Deletion Syndrome (DiGeorge syndrome). Devin has been vocal about his sister's condition and its impact, supporting other people suffering from the condition. His efforts to address Mya's genetic disorder made him a Special Olympics Global Ambassador in 2020.

Full name Mya Powell Gender Female Date of birth 21 March 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Puerto Rico Current residence Puerto Rico Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 88 Weight in kilograms 40 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Stepfather Melvin Booker Mother Veronica Gutierrez Siblings 2 Relationship status Single

Mya Powell's biography

Mya Powell was born in Puerto Rico but was brought up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Not much is known about Mya Powell's father. However, her mother is Veronica Gutierrez, a well-known cosmetologist. She grew up alongside her two half-siblings, Davon Wade and Devin Booker.

Davon Wade, born on 17 February 1993, works as a real estate agent at LinehanWADE Group. He assists clients in buying, selling, and managing properties and real estate investments in the Phoenix region.

Devin Booker, a Phoenix Suns player, was born on 30 October 1996. The three share a mother, Veronica, but have different fathers. Devin father is Melvin Booker, a former NBA player. Even though they have different fathers, they share a special relationship.

What is Mya Powell’s age?

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns hugs his mother after the game against the Denver Nuggets during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Jim Poorten

Mya Powell's age is 21 years old as of 2023. She was reportedly born on 21 March 2002. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Not much is known about Mya's career. However, she aspires to be a singer and coach. Devin supports his sister's career goals. In a 2017 video, the American he always wants his sister to be the best at everything she does.

She wanted to be a singer. Everything she did, I feel like as an older brother to me, was to support her to the best of my ability and put a smile on her face; it gave her confirmation, and it made her feel like she could take it to any height.

She has also been interested in basketball and has become a fan due to her brother's influence. She often accompanies Devin to his game and watches him play for his team.

What is Mya Powell’s height?

Devin Booker's little sister is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs about 88 pounds or 40 kilograms.

Mya Powell’s health condition

Devin Booker’s sister suffers from a medical condition known as DiGeorge syndrome (22q11.2 deletion syndrome). This is a genetic disorder that leads to severe neurodevelopmental disabilities. She has had poor muscle tone, feeding difficulties, and respiratory issues since birth.

The talented professional basketball player has always supported his sister and was named a Special Olympics Global Ambassador in 2020.

FAQs

Who is Mya Powell? She is the half-sister of American NBA player Devin Booker. How old is Mya Powell? She is 231 years old as of 2023. She was born on 21 March 2002. Where is Mya Powell from? She was born in Puerto Rico. Who are Mya Powell's parents? Her mother is Veronica Gutierrez. She has not revealed the name of her biological father. However, her stepfather is Melvin Booker. Who are Devin Booker’s siblings? His siblings are Davon Wade and Mya Powell. How tall is Mya Powell? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Mya Powell is Devin Booker's half-sister. She was born with a medical condition known as DiGeorge syndrome. She shares a close bond with her brother, Devin, who continues to support her.

