Get to know John Jovanovic: who is Daphne Oz married to?

John Jovanovic is the chief executive officer of Nova Fleet, a venture capital company in the US. He has worked with multiple corporations since beginning his career in 2016. He is best recognised as the husband of TV personality Daphne Oz.

TV personality Daphne Oz and her husband. Photo: @daphneoz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Daphne Oz’s husband, John Jovanovic, commenced his career in the corporate world in 2016 and has worked with multiple companies in different capacities. His relationship with Daphne brought him into the limelight as his wife is a famous personality. They are parents to four children.

Profile summary

Full name John Jovanovic Gender Male Date of birth 6 August 1986 Age 36 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Tallahassee, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Nada Jovanovic Dimitric Father Sretko Dimitric Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Daphne Oz Children 4 College Princeton University, The Wharton School Profession Investment director Net worth $5 million

John Jovanovic’s biography

John Jovanovic was born to Serbian parents, Nada Jovanovic Dimitris and Stretko Diminic, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He is one of the couple's three children, and his other siblings are Bojan and Mirjana. He is an American national of white ethnicity residing with his family in Tallahassee, Florida, United States.

Is John Jovanovic a Princeton University alumnus? After completing high school, he joined Princeton University in 2004 and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in politics. He later obtained a master's degree in Business Administration from The Wharton School in 2014.

When is John Jovanovic’s birthday?

The Chicago native celebrates his birthday on 6 August every year and was born in 1986. He is 36 years old as of June 2023. His zodiac sign is Leo.

What does John Jovanovic do?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the chief executive officer of Nova Fleet, a position he has held for approximately two years since July 2021. He is also the senior advisor of Concordia since January 2019 and a member of the Next Generation Leaders Advisory Council at The McCain Institute for International Leadership.

He commenced his career as an investment director of Mercuria Energy Trading S.A. in 2016 and was a member of the board of councillors of EastWest Institute between August 2017 and August 2020. Jovanovic was also a member of the board of directors of Pin Oak Terminals from October 2016 to September 2020.

He was the managing director of Western Balkans & Aegean at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. He served in the position for about seven months between September 2020 and March 2021.

What is John Jovanovic’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be approximately $5 million, according to Popular Networth. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his career in the corporate world.

How did Daphne Oz meet her husband?

John Jovanovic and Daphne Oz are college sweethearts. The duo met at Princeton University and began their romantic relationship. After dating for a long time, they tied the knot on 26 August 2010 at the Municipal Marriage Bureau in Manhattan. Daphne Oz is an author, chef, and television personality known for appearing in The Chew, Bakers vs. Fakers, and MasterChef USA.

Does John Jovanovic have children?

The investment director has four children with his wife, Daphne. Their children are Giovanna Ines, Domenica Celine, Philomena Bijou, and Jovan.

How tall is John Jovanovic?

Daphne Oz’s husband stands 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 183 pounds (83 kilograms).

Fast facts about John Jovanovic

How old is John Jovanovic? He is 36 years old as of June 2023. He was born on 6 August 2023. Where is John Jovanovic from? His hometown is Chicago, Illinois, United States. Who are John Jovanovic’s parents? His parents are Nada Jovanovic Dimitric and Sretko Dimitric. They are Serbians. Where does Daphne Oz's husband work? He is the chief executive officer of Nova Fleet. He is also the senior advisor of Concordia and a member of the Next Generation Leaders Advisory Council at The McCain Institute for International Leadership. How much is John Jovanovic worth? His net worth is estimated to be $5 million. Who is Daphne Oz married to? The TV personality is John Jovanovic’s wife. They got hitched on 26 August 2010. How many children does John Jovanovic have? He has three daughters and a son with his wife, Daphne Oz. What is John Jovanovic’s height? His height is 6 feet (183 centimetres).

John Jovanovic thrives in the corporate world, having worked with multiple corporations. He is currently the chief executive officer of Nova Fleet. He has been married to TV personality Daphne Oz for over a decade, and they have four children. He resides with his family in Florida, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Tony Berlin’s biography. He is an ex-journalist, public relation expert, and businessperson. He gained initial recognition for hosting the show Good Morning America. He is also known for being the husband of American newscaster Harris Faulkner.

Tony Berlin had an impressive career as a journalist, working with notable media networks such as ABC, CNN, NBC, and CBS. He is the founder of Berlin Media Relations, a public relation company. His relationship with Harris began in 2001, and they tied the knot in 2003.

Source: Legit.ng