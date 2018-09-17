Most influential pastors in the world: Who are they? (Updated 2022)

It is not a great secret that religion plays an essential part in our lives, and the African continent takes leading positions in the ranking of the most influential pastors in the world. Who are these famous men and women of God? Check out our list below.

Who are the most famous pastors in 2022? Find out all about them in the list below.

Top 10 most influential pastors in the world

Go through this list and find out the name of the most famous and most powerful pastors in the world.

10. Tshifhiwa Irene

Tshifhiwa Irene was one of the most powerful women pastors until her demise in 2018. She was a very popular televangelist from Venda, the province of Limpopo, South Africa. Her career started in the Christian Worship Centre (CWC), Maniini Thohoyandou in Venda.

When she grew up, she continued following her beliefs and in 1990, she led prayer groups. She was married but had no children.

Between 1990 – 2001, she worked for Standard Bank of South Africa. Soon, she left the bank and started working under the CWC.

Pastor Tshifhiwa Irene owned a church in Venda, South Africa and was the leader of the World Restoration Service for World Peace by Jesus Christ. She was one of the most influential female pastors during her time.

9. Joel Scott Osteen

Joel Osteen cannot miss in any list of powerful pastors. He is one of the most popular pastors in the USA. He is a televangelist and the author of numerous Christian books, which more than 7 million readers around the world in more than 100 countries.

He was born in Houston, Texas, in the family of a pastor with five more children. For his primary education, he went to Humble High School. After that, he studied radio and television communications at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma (which he soon left without getting a degree).

Coming back to Houston in 1982, he decided to create a TV program that would translate his father’s sermons. Seventeen years later, in 1999, after his father unexpectedly died from a heart attack, Joel had to cope with his fear inside and hold a full-length sermon at Lakewood Church. After he started preaching regularly, the number of people coming to his church increased.

Osteen emphasizes on the power of a positive attitude and love. He says that one should concentrate more on God’s goodness rather than on sins. Osteen is famous not only in his occupation but also as an author of a book “Your Best Life Now", that was published in 2004 and soon became a best seller.

When Joel Scott Osteen spoke about his attitude toward his prosperity, his opinion was that “prosperity” seemed to be God’s wish to bless people. For him, this notion would never be connected with money, because he had never prayed for it.

8. Toufik Benedictus Hinn

He is mostly known as “Benny Hinn”. He is also a televangelist, of Israel origin. People love him thanks to "Miracle Crusades" – a faith healing summit, which is usually held in a stadium and translated throughout the world.

Hinn originally comes from Jaffa, but the Arab-Israel War made his family move to Toronto, Ontario, Canada. When he was a young boy, he showed a great interest in religion.

One of the most memorable events he was present at was a “miracle service” by the evangelist Kathhryn Kuhlman in Pittsburgh. He had never met her before, but he couldn’t miss listening to her “healing services”.

In 1983, he went to Orlando, a city where he founded the Orlando Christian Center. He thought himself to be a man, appointed by God, whose main mission was to conduct healings in his church. Soon he started to hold his “Miracle Crusaders” on a large stadium.

He is also an author of Christian books.

7. Chris Oyakhilome

Oyakhilome is the founder of Christ Embassy and is widely known as “Pastor Chris”. His sermons are translated into 143 languages and attract more than 40,000 faithful people to his church. His church now includes politicians and entrepreneurs. He is one of those famous Nigerian pastors, who have thousands of followers around the world.

Chris became well-known thanks to many healings, his philanthropic work (including helping the poor), and a high level of spiritual development.

One can describe him as a speaker who can motivate people through clear and wise messages of hope.

Chris is the author of the daily devotional “Raphosdy of Realities”, which is now distributed all over the world.

6. Prophet Uebert Angel

He is a British Zimbabwean spiritual leader and a business person. This intelligent person became famous thanks to the activities of the Spirit Embassy, an organization he founded and leads. His name is a synonym to “miracle”: wonders, healings, and signs of divine nature.

His original name is Uebert Angel Mudzanire. He is from Masvingo, Zimbabwe. Due to some life matters, he left his homeland for Manchester, England.

In 2007, he created the Spirit Embassy ministry there. A few years later, this ministry was re-named “Good News Church”.

The social side of his life is as busy as the spiritual one:

he launched such projects as Miracle TV and Good News TV;

he is the founder of Osborn Institute of Theology;

he created Club Millionaire Limited, specializing in concierge services in Britain;

he also established Sam Barkeley Construction and the Angel Organisation;

he founded The Millionaire Academy (to tell people how to run the business on their own);

Uebert Angel and his wife pay much attention to charity projects in Africa and Asia. To help poor children get scholarships, they founded Uebert Angel Foundation. Their Free Earth Humanitarian Organisation helps poor people satisfy their daily needs.

5. Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor

Ayo Oritsejafor has made considerable investments in transportation, the banking system, real estate, and the media. He owns the International Christian channel (African Broadcasting Network).

Ayodele Joseph Oritsegbubemi Oritsejafor, who is known as “Papa Ayo Oritsejafor”, was born in Delta State, Nigeria. His mother was a strict Christian and asked God to give her a child.

When he was born, he did not speak until the age of five. It was a strange matter because even doctors didn’t know the reason for his muteness. Finally, when he started to speak, his language was clear and right (as if compared with the child of the same age).

When he grew up, he was elected to be a president of the CAN. He vigorously defended quality, and the rights for freedom and existence of the church in Nigeria. Ayodele has received several awards for his humanitarian initiatives and actions aimed at peace. He has also released many books which relate to the power of the church and faith.

4. Marion Gordon “Pat” Robertson

Pat Robertson is an American media mogul, politician, and executive chairman. You may know him as the host of “The 700 Club” – the leading program of the Christian Broadcasting Network. Robertson launched it in 1960.

In 1988, he founded the Christian Coalition. A significant number of organizations arose under his promotion of conservative Christian ideals. He is the founder, chancellor, and CEO of Regent University and the American Center for Law & Justice.

He comes from Lexington, Virginia. How did Robertson get the name “Pat”? The answer is rather easy. He had a brother, who liked patting his cheeks (when he was a baby) saying “pat, pat, pat”.

He attended Washington and Lee University and joined the Marine Corps. In 1960, Robertson started the Christian Broadcasting Network, which is now seen in more than 180 countries and broadcasted in 71 languages. He has released a large number of books, but the most best-selling one is “The New World Order” (1991).

Robertson is also a businessman who owns companies all around the world.

3. Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor E. A. Adeboye belongs to the Redeemed Christian Church of God. He was born in the village of Ifewara, Osun State, Nigeria. His family was rather poor, and included parents and four children.

Enoch showed a great desire for education, but they didn’t have enough money. Sooner or later, he persuaded his father to sell a goat to make money for his studies.

At school, he was keen on science and mathematics. Later, he got a Bachelors (BSc.) degree in Mathematics at the University of Nigeria, a Masters (MSc.) Degree in Hydrodynamics and a Doctorate Degree (Ph. D.) in Applied Mathematics at the University of Lagos.

Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s career began from the position of a lecturer of Math at the universities of Lagos and Ilorin.

In 1973, he decided to devote his activity to religion, got involved in the church and started spreading the gospel. Later, he was formally anointed as pastor. His duties at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) included translation of sermons into English. He also took part in organizing Bible Study gatherings, Revivals, Crusades, evangelistic programs and Outreaches.

After the death of Papa Akindayomi, he took over the leadership at the church. At the same time, he was giving lectures at the University of Ilorin, Nigeria. Soon, he gave up teaching and ultimately got engaged with the church.

2. Bishop David O. Oyedepo

David O. Oyedepo is currently the president of World Mission Agency Incorporated (WMA) and Christian Ministry Organization.

He was born in Osogbo, Nigeria, in a multi-national family. He was raised by his grandmother, who taught him to pray and other vital things in life.

At school, the abilities of this young pupil surprised his teacher, Betty Lasher. He studied architecture at the Kwara State Polytechnic and even worked with the Federal Ministry of Housing in Ilorin. He also got a Ph.D. in Human Development at Honolulu University, the USA.

He also managed to found three universities, without any state assistance: Crown University at Calabar, Covenant University in Ota, and Landmark University at Omu Aran.

1n 1983, his wife, at the age of 22, and he decided to join the church and became a pastor. All the teachings managed by Oyedepo belong to the so-called “World of Faith Movement”. He criticizes corruption and poor leadership in the government of Africa. Among the most famous books by David are: “Possessing your Possession”, ” Born to Win” and “Pillars of Faith”.

At present, he is the head of Living Faith Tabernacle, in Ota. This church is said to be the biggest church auditorium in the world.

1. Kenneth Max Copeland

Kenneth Max Copeland is the most popular pastor in the world, and the first in the list of the most powerful pastors in the world. He is a public speaker, an American author, a musician, and a televangelist whose main aim is to help people and change their lives through the power of God’s Word. His Texas-based Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) specializes in biblical teaching.

Kenneth was born in Lubbock, Texas. His childhood was full of dreams about becoming a pilot. In 1967, he entered Oral Roberts University, where he became a chauffeur and pilot.

At present, he is the leader of “Believer’s Voice of Victory.” His Ministries operate on a 1,500-acre campus, including various facilities for the community.

The most influential pastors in the world are a perfect example of how the power of faith does miracles. Honest belief made them find the right way in life, become stronger and help other people to get complete healing. May God continue blessing these powerful people.

