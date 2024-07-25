FCT minister Nyesom Wike has insisted that Abuja will not take part in the planned nationwide protests

Wike noted that the scheduled date for the nationwide protests, August 1, has been set aside for the chairpersons of the six area councils of Abuja to give out certificates of recognition to their traditional rulers

The minister state this on Thursday and however appealed to those behind the protest to shelve the demonstration, adding that Tinubu is working to address Nigeria's challenges

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said his administration will not allow the planned nationwide protest scheduled to begin on August 1, 2024.

Protests: Wike fixes August 1 to honour Abuja monarchs

The minister disclosed this during a media briefing in his office in Abuja on Thursday, July 25, following a security council meeting with heads of security agencies and Area Council Chairmen of the FCT.

As reported by The Punch, Wike noted that August 1 had been slated to celebrate the presentation of certificates to traditional rulers in the six area councils of the FCT.

Buttressing his point, he added that while he was aware of the prevalent hunger, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working to address the various challenges facing the country.

Speaking further, Wike noted that while Nigerians have the right to protest, it must be done within the ambit of the law.

The minister, however, urged Nigerians especially the youths to work together to save the country, ThisDay reported.

Wike said:

“This period, we think that all Nigerians should work collectively to salvage our country.

“Unfortunately, though, that is a day FCT has set aside. The entire Area Councils will be jubilating to give out certificates of recognition to their traditional rulers. So, we will not allow that day that the entire FCT has set aside to honour their traditional rulers for the people to come and rejoice, and then somebody would say that he wants to disrupt us that day.”

Tinubu speaks on leading protests during military era

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said he took part in the protest against the military regime in the country but was not violent.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday at the presidential villa when he received a letter of credence from Richard Mille Jr., the new United States ambassador to Nigeria.

The president said he has worked to uphold Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democracy.

