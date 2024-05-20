Ann Carlson Khan's bio: The life of Shahid Khan's wife

Ann Carson Khan is an American social worker, philanthropist, former dancer, and choreographer. She is widely recognised as Shahid Khan's wife. Her husband is a Pakistani-born billionaire entrepreneur and sports tycoon. He is famous as the owner of Flex-N-Gate, an American supplier of motor vehicle components. Khan also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League.

Shahid Khan at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (L). Ann Carlson at Selhurst Park in London, England (R). Photo: James Gilbert, Julian Finney (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Shahid Khan’s wife, Ann Carlson Khan, gained widespread recognition following her romantic relationship with the Pakistani-born businessman. Shahid and Ann have been married since 1977, and they have two children, a daughter and a son. The couple currently resides in Naples, Florida, United States of America.

Profile summary

Full name Ann Carlson Khan Gender Female Date of birth 21 October 1954 Age 69 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Park Ridge, Illinois, United States of America Current residence Naples, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Husband Shahid Khan Children Shanna Khan, Tony Khan School Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School University University of Arizona, University of Illinois, Champaign Profession Philanthropist, social worker, former dancer

Ann Carlson Khan's biography

The celebrity wife was born and raised in Park Ridge, Illinois, United States of America and currently resides in Naples, Florida, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Ann Carlson Khan's age?

The former American dancer is 69 years old as of May 2024. When was Ann Carlson Khan born? She was born on 21 October 1954. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Ann completed her high school education at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School and later enrolled at The University of Arizona, a public land-grant research university in Tucson, Arizona. She holds a BFA in Modern Dance from the University of Utah and attended the University of Illinois, Champaign.

Fast five facts about Ann Carlson Khan. Photo: GLYN KIRK/ Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Ann Carlson Khan do?

Ann Carlson is a philanthropist and social worker who, through her charity, brings positive change to American society. She is also the founder of the Khan Foundation, which helps financially troubled people and communities.

Previously, she was reportedly a professional dancer and began dancing in Arizona. She gained prominence in the process and had the opportunity of sharing the stage with Meredith Monk and Susan Rethorst before she ended her career as a dancer in the 1990s. She was also a television presenter.

Ann Carson’s husband is a Pakistani-American billionaire businessman and sports tycoon. He owns Flex-N-Gate, an American supplier of motor vehicle components. Khan also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League.

He and his son, Tony Khan, co-own the American wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Khan and his wife are involved with several charities.

Ann Carson Khan and Shahid Khan’s relationship

Shad Khan speaks during former player Tony Boselli's Hall of Fame induction ceremony at TIAA Bank Field on 9 October 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Courtney Culbreath

Source: Getty Images

Ann Carson and Shahid Khan have been married for almost five decades. The pair first met at the University of Illinois in 1967. They had a romantic relationship for ten years before they tied the knot on 28 January 1977 in Clark, Nevada. Together, they have two children: a daughter named Shanna Khan and a son, Tony Khan.

Their son, Tony, is an American businessman, promoter, and sports executive. He is recognised for his engagement in American football, professional wrestling, and association football. He is the founder and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he serves as president, chief executive, general manager, executive producer, and head of creative.

Their daughter is also known for her entrepreneurial skills and charitable initiatives. She reportedly works as a district assistant for a congressman and is the co-owner of United Marketing Company. Shanna has also invested in several other private companies.

Shahid Khan’s family currently resides in Naples, Florida, United States, and he owns an apartment in Chicago, Illinois.

What is Ann Carson Khan’s height?

The American social worker is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Ann Carson Khan? She is an American philanthropist and social worker best known for being Shahid Khan’s wife. Where is Ann Carson Khan from? She was born in Park Ridge, Illinois, United States of America. How old is Ann Carson Khan? As of May 2024, she is 69 years old. She was born on 21 October 1954. Who is Ann Carson Khan’s husband? The philanthropist is married to Shahid Khan. How long have Ann Carson Khan and Shahid Khan been together? They have been together for over four decades since 1977. Does Ann Carson Khan have children? She has two children: a daughter named Shanna Khan and a son, Tony Khan. What is Ann Carson Khan’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Where does Ann Carson live now? She currently resides in Naples, Florida, United States.

Ann Carson Khan is a former dancer, social worker, and philanthropist from the United States of America. She entered the limelight after marrying Shahid Khan, a Pakistani-American billionaire businessman and sports tycoon. Ann and her husband have been together for almost five decades. They have two children, a daughter and a son.

