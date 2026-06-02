An airport worker has gone viral on social media after sharing his experience with the popular disc jockey, DJ Cuppy

In a now-viral post, he said he approached her at the airport and observed her behaviour towards him during the encounter

Following their unplanned meeting at the airport, the staff member took to his TikTok account to share his experience

An airport employee attracted attention online after he recounted a brief encounter with a well-known disc jockey.

The worker shared how the meeting happened and the manner in which the celebrity responded to him during their time together.

Cuppy reacts to airport worker's dream to be like Femi Otedola. Photo credit: @ovas04/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Airport worker meets DJ Cuppy

His video immediately went viral and sparked reactions from those who came across it.

Identified as @ovas04 on TikTok, the worker explained that the unexpected meeting took place while both he and the disc jockey were at the airport.

The employee expressed that he felt pleased to have met the daughter of a prominent businessman.

According to his narration, the disc jockey behaved in a friendly and approachable way towards him.

She engaged him in brief conversation by asking what he was called by everyone. He gave his name as Victor.

After that, she used his name herself while speaking to him in greeting.

That gesture stood out to him and formed part of the reason he later posted about the encounter.

In his caption, he confirmed his admiration for the disc jockey and her family background.

He disclosed a personal ambition that related to wealth and success, referencing Cuppy's billionaire father Femi Otedola in that context.

He said:

"With DJ Cuppy. Told her I want to be a billionaire like her dad Femi Otedola. DJ Cuppy is so friendly."

Airport worker shares his wealth goal, DJ Cuppy reacts genuinely. Photo credit: @ovas04/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as airport worker meets DJ Cuppy

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@srankhunta said:

"My question is how did he recognize her behind the face mask."

@GeneralEfkay said:

"Not really concerned about the voice but God see skin abeg."

@Martha Feyishayo said:

"Pls I need a job. I have bsc in mass communication masters in public relations and advertising. I’m also an hairstylist. Abeg help my life."

@splendorfavour said:

"Please help me am a poor girl trying to put food on my parents table life is very difficult for us here please help me."

@ALLEN JOSEPH added:

"U checks out real good, all that humility, hooking up with good vibes, yet never a time to raise shoulders, honestly, loving u is that i can't wait to say."

@Sketez said:

"If not that people will think I loved her for her money nobody love cuppy reach me can you add one of my music to your next mixtape pls."

See the post below:

Man speaks about DJ Cuppy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo shared his take on Otedola's daughter, DJ Cuppy’s single status on social media.

In a video making the rounds, the international model gave his reasons for believing DJ Cuppy was not ready to settle down.

Source: Legit.ng