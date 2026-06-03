Eric Chelle has remained confident despite the absence of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman ahead of the friendly game vs Poland

The Super Eagles coach says Nigeria have enough quality to replace their missing stars ahead of Wednesday’s game

The match against Poland will give Chelle the chance to test new players and tactical options after recent success at the Unity Cup

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has insisted Nigeria have enough quality within their squad to overcome the absence of star forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman ahead of their international friendly against Poland.

The three-time African champions head into the game in high spirits after lifting the Unity Cup with victories over Zimbabwe and Jamaica.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been excused from participating in the international friendly against Poland. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The mini-tournament not only delivered silverware but also gave Nigeria several emerging players the opportunity to impress in national team colours.

With the Super Eagles preparing to face Poland at Stadion Narodowy before another high-profile clash against Portugal, attention has shifted to how the team will perform without two of its biggest attacking stars.

According to Afrik-Foot, Osimhen and Lookman have been excused from the Super Eagles squad for the international friendlies despite initially being named on the list of players expected for the games against Poland and Portugal.

Atletico Madrid had blocked Lookman’s participation from both games, while Chelle earlier revealed Osimhen was also exempted due to ongoing transfer negotiations, a term the player claimed was all a misunderstanding.

Chelle, however, appears unfazed by the challenge.

Chelle backs Nigeria’s squad depth

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the Franco-Malian manager acknowledged the absence of key players but stressed that the Super Eagles possess enough talent to remain competitive.

Eric Chelle claims Nigeria has more than enough quality to excel without Osimhen and Lookman in the Super Eagles squad. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

While Osimhen and Lookman remain among Nigeria's most influential players, the Super Eagles coach believes the current squad has enough quality, ambition, and hunger to prove that the team is bigger than any individual.

While declining to reveal specific tactical plans, Chelle speaking to the press, made it clear that he has complete faith in the players available to him, Sports Poland reports,

"I have made a few decisions that I would not like to speak about in public," Chelle said.

"However, we have a lot of good players who will definitely replace the absent ones and play very well."

The coach's confidence reflects the growing depth within the Nigerian squad, particularly after several players used the Unity Cup to stake their claim for bigger roles.

New faces seize their opportunity

One of the biggest positives from the Unity Cup campaign was the emergence of fresh talents.

Millwall winger Femi Azeez announced himself on the international stage with an impressive debut tournament, while goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo also caught the eye with assured performances.

Although Azeez will not be available for the trip to Poland after Millwall declined Nigeria's request to extend his stay with the squad, Okonkwo remains part of the travelling group.

Chelle is expected to use the fixture as an opportunity to further assess players who may become important members of the national team moving forward.

The Nigeria coach admitted that the match offers a valuable chance to experiment with different solutions and evaluate the strength of his squad against quality opposition.

Chelle’s focus turns to the future

During his press conference, Chelle also reflected on Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Mali coach acknowledged the disappointment felt by the team and supporters but stressed that dwelling on the setback would achieve little.

Instead, he wants the squad to focus on building a stronger future and developing a clear football identity.

"We are sad that we are not going to the FIFA World Cup, but that is life," Chelle said.

"We need to focus on our vision and strengths."

With Poland providing a stern test and Portugal waiting on the horizon, the upcoming fixtures could offer valuable insight into the next phase of Chelle's project with the Super Eagles.

Kick-off against Poland is scheduled for 7:45pm as Nigeria look to build on their recent Unity Cup success.

Awoniyi explains reason for snubbing call-up

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has explained why he will not be part of Nigeria's squad for the just-concluded Unity Cup and the upcoming international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

The Nottingham Forest forward was one of the notable absentees when head coach Eric Chelle unveiled his squads for the matches despite the striker's return to fitness and form in England.

Source: Legit.ng