Full List: University of Ibadan Promotes 36 Lecturers, Librarians to Professors, Readers
- University of Ibadan has approved the promotion of 36 academic and library staff to higher professional ranks
- The published promotions list sighted by Legit.ng includes 23 new professors, 11 readers, and two deputy university librarians
- Appointments have taken effect across multiple years following approval by the university promotions committee
The University of Ibadan (UI) has approved the promotion of 36 members of its academic and library staff to higher ranks, including Professor, Reader, and Deputy University Librarian.
The promotions were announced in a special release dated Friday, May 29, 2026, published on the university's website and sighted by Legit.ng.
According to the announcement, the Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff approved the promotions at its meeting held on May 20 and 21, 2026.
A total of 23 academics were promoted from Reader to Professor, while 11 others were elevated from Senior Lecturer to Reader. The university also approved the promotion of two Principal Librarians at the Kenneth Dìkè Library to the rank of Deputy University Librarian.
The university said the promotions take effect from various years between 2021 and 2025, depending on the individual cases.
The announcement was signed by the Registrar, G. O. Saliu.
Full list of University of Ibadan staff promoted
Promoted to Professor
- Dr. C. Okoye – Theatre Arts
- Dr. Ibironke A. Ajayi – Chemistry
- Dr. B. O. Ololajulo – Archaeology and Anthropology
- Dr. S. A. Famuyiwa – Health Education
- Dr. K. A. Aramide – School Library and Media Technology
- Dr. A. I. Atanda – Educational Management
- Dr. Olajumoke O. Fayinminnu – Crop Protection and Environmental Biology
- Dr. B. R. Ojebuyi – Communication and Language Arts
- Dr. I. M. Ojedokun – Social Work
- Dr. O. O. Ogunbode – Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Dr. D. A. Adewole – Health Policy and Management
- Dr. P. O. Olaojo – Library, Archival and Information Studies
- Dr. C. O. Omoregie – Adult Education
- Dr. Olukemi O. Tongo – Paediatrics
- Dr. Adenike T. Adeniji-Sofoluwe – Radiology
- Dr. O. A. Oyeranti – Economics
- Dr. Serifat F. Akorede – Institute of Education
- Dr. Tolulope O. Ajala – Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy
- Dr. Adesola O. Opesade – Data and Information Science
- Dr. A. S. Akinrinde – Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry
- Dr. Funmilola O. Omotayo – Data and Information Science
- Dr. Y. R. Raji – Medicine
- Dr. A. Aminu – Economics
Promoted to Reader
- Dr. Oluwafunmiso A. Olajide – Agricultural Economics
- Dr. S. A. Ademuyiwa – European Studies
- Dr. Temitayo O. Ajayi – Pharmacognosy
- Dr. Eniola O. Cadmus – Community Medicine
- Dr. T. O. Odeyale – Architecture
- Dr. Oluwafunmilayo O. Adeleye – Animal Science
- Dr. C. T. Akinsete – English
- Dr. Folake O. Akintayo – Civil Engineering
- Dr. Oluwaseun A. Otekunrin – Statistics
- Dr. Nnenna W. Odozi – Chemistry
- Dr. Tolulope E. Kolajo – Wood Products Engineering
Promoted to Deputy University Librarian
- Dr. Francisca N. Okoroma – Kenneth Dìkè Library
- Dr. Titilayo C. Ilesanmi – Kenneth Dìkè Library
Legit.ng notes that, based on the list, Dr. B. R. Ojebuyi (Communication and Language Arts) was promoted from Senior Lecturer directly to Professor, while most of the other appointees moved from Reader to Professor.
UI admits candidate with high JAMB score
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan offered admission to a brilliant candidate who recorded strong performances in JAMB and also performed well in the institution’s post-UTME screening exercise.
The candidate reportedly scored 332 in JAMB, including 97 in Mathematics, 79 in English, 75 in Physics, and 81 in Chemistry, before securing 66% in UI’s post-UTME examination.
Source: Legit.ng
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