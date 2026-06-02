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Full List: University of Ibadan Promotes 36 Lecturers, Librarians to Professors, Readers
Education

Full List: University of Ibadan Promotes 36 Lecturers, Librarians to Professors, Readers

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • University of Ibadan has approved the promotion of 36 academic and library staff to higher professional ranks
  • The published promotions list sighted by Legit.ng includes 23 new professors, 11 readers, and two deputy university librarians
  • Appointments have taken effect across multiple years following approval by the university promotions committee

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The University of Ibadan (UI) has approved the promotion of 36 members of its academic and library staff to higher ranks, including Professor, Reader, and Deputy University Librarian.

The promotions were announced in a special release dated Friday, May 29, 2026, published on the university's website and sighted by Legit.ng.

Major promotion update as University of Ibadan elevates 36 lecturers and librarians across faculties
Full list shows 36 University of Ibadan staff elevated to higher academic and library ranks. Photo: Getty
Source: UGC

According to the announcement, the Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff approved the promotions at its meeting held on May 20 and 21, 2026.

A total of 23 academics were promoted from Reader to Professor, while 11 others were elevated from Senior Lecturer to Reader. The university also approved the promotion of two Principal Librarians at the Kenneth Dìkè Library to the rank of Deputy University Librarian.

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The university said the promotions take effect from various years between 2021 and 2025, depending on the individual cases.

The announcement was signed by the Registrar, G. O. Saliu.

Full list of University of Ibadan staff promoted

Promoted to Professor

  1. Dr. C. Okoye – Theatre Arts
  2. Dr. Ibironke A. Ajayi – Chemistry
  3. Dr. B. O. Ololajulo – Archaeology and Anthropology
  4. Dr. S. A. Famuyiwa – Health Education
  5. Dr. K. A. Aramide – School Library and Media Technology
  6. Dr. A. I. Atanda – Educational Management
  7. Dr. Olajumoke O. Fayinminnu – Crop Protection and Environmental Biology
  8. Dr. B. R. Ojebuyi – Communication and Language Arts
  9. Dr. I. M. Ojedokun – Social Work
  10. Dr. O. O. Ogunbode – Obstetrics and Gynaecology
  11. Dr. D. A. Adewole – Health Policy and Management
  12. Dr. P. O. Olaojo – Library, Archival and Information Studies
  13. Dr. C. O. Omoregie – Adult Education
  14. Dr. Olukemi O. Tongo – Paediatrics
  15. Dr. Adenike T. Adeniji-Sofoluwe – Radiology
  16. Dr. O. A. Oyeranti – Economics
  17. Dr. Serifat F. Akorede – Institute of Education
  18. Dr. Tolulope O. Ajala – Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy
  19. Dr. Adesola O. Opesade – Data and Information Science
  20. Dr. A. S. Akinrinde – Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry
  21. Dr. Funmilola O. Omotayo – Data and Information Science
  22. Dr. Y. R. Raji – Medicine
  23. Dr. A. Aminu – Economics

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List of University of Ibadan lecturers and librarians promoted to professors and readers
36 UI staff rise to professors, readers, and deputy university librarian in new university bulletin
Source: UGC

Promoted to Reader

  1. Dr. Oluwafunmiso A. Olajide – Agricultural Economics
  2. Dr. S. A. Ademuyiwa – European Studies
  3. Dr. Temitayo O. Ajayi – Pharmacognosy
  4. Dr. Eniola O. Cadmus – Community Medicine
  5. Dr. T. O. Odeyale – Architecture
  6. Dr. Oluwafunmilayo O. Adeleye – Animal Science
  7. Dr. C. T. Akinsete – English
  8. Dr. Folake O. Akintayo – Civil Engineering
  9. Dr. Oluwaseun A. Otekunrin – Statistics
  10. Dr. Nnenna W. Odozi – Chemistry
  11. Dr. Tolulope E. Kolajo – Wood Products Engineering

Promoted to Deputy University Librarian

  1. Dr. Francisca N. Okoroma – Kenneth Dìkè Library
  2. Dr. Titilayo C. Ilesanmi – Kenneth Dìkè Library

Legit.ng notes that, based on the list, Dr. B. R. Ojebuyi (Communication and Language Arts) was promoted from Senior Lecturer directly to Professor, while most of the other appointees moved from Reader to Professor.

UI admits candidate with high JAMB score

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan offered admission to a brilliant candidate who recorded strong performances in JAMB and also performed well in the institution’s post-UTME screening exercise.

The candidate reportedly scored 332 in JAMB, including 97 in Mathematics, 79 in English, 75 in Physics, and 81 in Chemistry, before securing 66% in UI’s post-UTME examination.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

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