University of Ibadan has approved the promotion of 36 academic and library staff to higher professional ranks

The published promotions list sighted by Legit.ng includes 23 new professors, 11 readers, and two deputy university librarians

Appointments have taken effect across multiple years following approval by the university promotions committee

The University of Ibadan (UI) has approved the promotion of 36 members of its academic and library staff to higher ranks, including Professor, Reader, and Deputy University Librarian.

The promotions were announced in a special release dated Friday, May 29, 2026, published on the university's website and sighted by Legit.ng.

Full list shows 36 University of Ibadan staff elevated to higher academic and library ranks. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

According to the announcement, the Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff approved the promotions at its meeting held on May 20 and 21, 2026.

A total of 23 academics were promoted from Reader to Professor, while 11 others were elevated from Senior Lecturer to Reader. The university also approved the promotion of two Principal Librarians at the Kenneth Dìkè Library to the rank of Deputy University Librarian.

The university said the promotions take effect from various years between 2021 and 2025, depending on the individual cases.

The announcement was signed by the Registrar, G. O. Saliu.

Full list of University of Ibadan staff promoted

Promoted to Professor

Dr. C. Okoye – Theatre Arts Dr. Ibironke A. Ajayi – Chemistry Dr. B. O. Ololajulo – Archaeology and Anthropology Dr. S. A. Famuyiwa – Health Education Dr. K. A. Aramide – School Library and Media Technology Dr. A. I. Atanda – Educational Management Dr. Olajumoke O. Fayinminnu – Crop Protection and Environmental Biology Dr. B. R. Ojebuyi – Communication and Language Arts Dr. I. M. Ojedokun – Social Work Dr. O. O. Ogunbode – Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dr. D. A. Adewole – Health Policy and Management Dr. P. O. Olaojo – Library, Archival and Information Studies Dr. C. O. Omoregie – Adult Education Dr. Olukemi O. Tongo – Paediatrics Dr. Adenike T. Adeniji-Sofoluwe – Radiology Dr. O. A. Oyeranti – Economics Dr. Serifat F. Akorede – Institute of Education Dr. Tolulope O. Ajala – Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy Dr. Adesola O. Opesade – Data and Information Science Dr. A. S. Akinrinde – Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry Dr. Funmilola O. Omotayo – Data and Information Science Dr. Y. R. Raji – Medicine Dr. A. Aminu – Economics

36 UI staff rise to professors, readers, and deputy university librarian in new university bulletin

Source: UGC

Promoted to Reader

Dr. Oluwafunmiso A. Olajide – Agricultural Economics Dr. S. A. Ademuyiwa – European Studies Dr. Temitayo O. Ajayi – Pharmacognosy Dr. Eniola O. Cadmus – Community Medicine Dr. T. O. Odeyale – Architecture Dr. Oluwafunmilayo O. Adeleye – Animal Science Dr. C. T. Akinsete – English Dr. Folake O. Akintayo – Civil Engineering Dr. Oluwaseun A. Otekunrin – Statistics Dr. Nnenna W. Odozi – Chemistry Dr. Tolulope E. Kolajo – Wood Products Engineering

Promoted to Deputy University Librarian

Dr. Francisca N. Okoroma – Kenneth Dìkè Library Dr. Titilayo C. Ilesanmi – Kenneth Dìkè Library

Legit.ng notes that, based on the list, Dr. B. R. Ojebuyi (Communication and Language Arts) was promoted from Senior Lecturer directly to Professor, while most of the other appointees moved from Reader to Professor.

UI admits candidate with high JAMB score

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan offered admission to a brilliant candidate who recorded strong performances in JAMB and also performed well in the institution’s post-UTME screening exercise.

The candidate reportedly scored 332 in JAMB, including 97 in Mathematics, 79 in English, 75 in Physics, and 81 in Chemistry, before securing 66% in UI’s post-UTME examination.

Source: Legit.ng