A Nigerian man who emerged as the UTME top scorer in his local government area has shared his academic journey

Now a medical student, he showed off the result of the Part 1 MBBS exam and shared details about his first year in school

The student's story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to congratulate the young man

A young Nigerian man, Joshua Freeborn, shared his experience as a medical student at the Niger Delta University.

He shared how he scored 308 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and emerged as the best scorer in his local government area in Delta State.

A medical student who got 5.0 GPA in 100 level shows part 1 MBBS exam result. Photo: Joshua Freeborn

Source: UGC

Medical student shares UTME, academic journey

On his LinkedIn page, Joshua Freeborn shared his Part 1 MBBS examination result and said he got a 5.0 grade point average (GPA) in his first year.

His LinkedIn post read:

Congratulations to me, it's now official. It all started from Graduating as the Overall best graduating Student in my Secondary School (I.S.S) to becoming the highest JAMB scorer in My Local Government Area in Delta State where I got a score of 308.

"Immediately after achieving this, God helped me in securing a perfect CGPA of 5.00/5.00 in the first year of Medical School. And now am so grateful to God to have secured a Distinction in Human Anatomy in my just concluded Part 1 MBBS Exam.

"Indeed, God has been faithful; preparing for my Part 1 MBBS Exam was really a highly rigorous process, as this Exam was the most difficult Exam I had ever written. There were times I locked myself in my room just reading day and night; there were times I felt tired and discouraged, but what kept me going was discipline and consistency and a never-give-up mindset.

"This phase of my life also taught me the importance of boldness. Defending the Distinction I had in Human Anatomy in front of my External Examiners was the most difficult phase, as I was asked questions beyond what I was thought hence I had to use my knowledge of Human Anatomy to answer clinically oriented questions.

"Indeed, God came through for me, as some persons were dropped after the Distinction Viva; indeed, getting a Distinction in Medical School is by God's grace and not just hardwork alone 🎉🎉🎉

"As I received my result from my Dean earlier today, I felt this relief and satisfaction. As I enter into the Clinical Phase of my Medical training, I am optimistic that God would indeed perfect all that He has started. I am so grateful to God for the people he has constantly blessed me with in each phase of my journey."

See his result below:

A young man who was the top UTME scorer in his local government shows his part 1 MBBS exam. Photo: Joshua Freeborn

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng