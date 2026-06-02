Victor Osimhen has reportedly outlined his demands to Galatasaray as the club insists he is not for sale

Top European clubs, including Barcelona, have expressed interest in signing the Super Eagles forward

The striker was recently involved in a controversy after Eric Chelle claimed he wants to join a new club

Victor Osimhen has reportedly outlined his demands to Galatasaray as the club insists that he is not for sale amid interest from top European clubs.

Osimhen’s name has been mentioned in every transfer window since he helped Napoli win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season.

Galatasaray insist Victor Osimhen is not for sale. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

He moved to Galatasaray on loan in the summer of 2024 after exhausting all options to leave Napoli, none of which went through, including Chelsea.

His impressive performances in his first season in Turkey, during which he scored 37 goals, prompted the Turkish champions to sign him permanently.

Top European clubs, including Barcelona, began circling him after Galatasaray made his deal permanent for a Turkish football record fee of €75 million.

Football is in the off-season when transfer stories are rampant, and the Super Eagles forward has not been left out of discussions around multiple clubs.

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle sparked controversy after claiming that Victor Osimhen will miss the friendly matches against Poland and Portugal because he wants to join a new club.

The news set off reactions in the Nigerian and Turkish media, as the club is unaware of any discussions involving the sale of their player.

Osimhen outlines demand to Galatasaray

Turkish football commentator Levent Tuzemen has analysed the possibility of Osimhen leaving Galatasaray and the club he could potentially join.

“The door to Italy is closed for Osimhen. Because Napoli included a compensation clause when they sold him to Galatasaray. We knew that one day a world giant would be interested in Osimhen,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“For example, I know that PSG's manager, Luis Enrique, has an interest in him. PSG and Galatasaray also have a very good relationship. They acquired Icardi from there. It wasn't a very high price; it came for €10 million.”

Tuzemen added that Galatasaray can't stop Osimhen if he decides to leave and confirmed that Osimhen has told the club to strengthen the squad so they could compete in the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen outlines demand to Galatasaray ahead of next season. Photo by Alberto Gandolfo.

Source: Getty Images

“As long as Osimhen wants to leave, nobody can stop him. After all, he directly contributed to two championships. He can think about his career. But Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek is extremely happy with him and has no intention of selling him,” he added.

“The player also has a request; he wants the team to be strengthened and wants to receive the passes he wants. He believes that this way, Galatasaray will achieve even greater success in the Champions League.”

According to Gazeta Express, Galatasaray, despite not wanting to sell, has reportedly demanded €140 million from Barcelona before they can consider selling their player.

Osimhen clarifies Chelle’s statement

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen clarified Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s statements, which sparked transfer rumours around him.

The striker claimed that his manager’s comments were misconstrued and that fans should disregard any attempt to spin the statement out of proportion.

Source: Legit.ng