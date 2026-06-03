Veteran Fuji singer Remi Aluko has opened up about a health battle many fans never knew about

The music star revealed that his eyesight has deteriorated despite undergoing surgery years ago

His emotional confession about living like a blind person has left many Nigerians concerned

Veteran Fuji musician Remi Aluko has been opening up about a deeply personal health challenge he has been battling away from the public eye.

The respected singer revealed that he is currently unable to see due to complications arising from glaucoma.

Despite the severity of the condition, Aluko disclosed that many people around him are unaware of the extent of his struggle because he has chosen not to allow the illness to define him.

Remi Aluko says that he is currently unable to see due to complications arising from glaucoma. Photos: Remi Aluko.

Source: Instagram

During a recent interview on Oyinmomo TV, the Fuji star shared his journey with glaucoma, a condition he has reportedly battled for several years.

According to him, he had previously undergone surgery in a bid to preserve his sight and improve his condition.

However, the outcome did not restore his vision as hoped.

Aluko admitted that his eyesight has deteriorated significantly, leaving him in a situation he compared to that of a blind person.

The revelation came as a surprise to many fans who had continued to see him maintain an active public presence.

He said:

"I'm a glaucoma patient. I'm managing myself; I'm currently not seeing. Despite being a glaucoma patient, many people don't know. There's no difference between me and a blind person now, but no one knows because I don't let my condition weigh me down."

While speaking about the emotional side of his condition, Aluko explained that he made a conscious decision not to dwell on his health challenges.

According to him, focusing too much on his predicament could lead to depression, something he desperately wants to avoid.

Instead, he has learned how to adapt to life despite losing his sight.

The Fuji icon stated that he has trained himself to move around independently and take care of his daily needs without relying heavily on others.

"Thank God that I know how to take care of myself like someone who can see. I decided not to dwell on my condition because I don't want to be depressed," he added.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Remi Aluko's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@frutvegs stated:

"Just about days ago, when I went to ghetto in Mushin for the Bon Fire carnival night, he was there playing. That was my first time seeing him that night, he's music was so sweet to the ears. I felt so emotional watching him sing blindly to audience. He's a real star"

@chilling_44676 noted:

"He managed that paso and osupa beef so well, he didn’t pick side and it worked for him. Muri, safejo finished themselves. Regarding his eyes, I knew he was blind when a video of him surfaced with seyi vibes. But I love him die"

Remi Aluko says he had previously undergone surgery in a bid to preserve his sight and improve his condition. Photo: Remi Aluko.

Source: Instagram

Saheed Osupa addresses rift with Governor Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saheed Osupa spoke about his rift with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

The singer said he worked during Makinde's 2019 election campaign and was promised rewards after the victory, but alleged that those promises were not fulfilled.

Osupa also claimed that his car was damaged during the campaign and that a promised replacement never came, insisting that people should make proper enquiries before judging his stance against the governor.

Source: Legit.ng