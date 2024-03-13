Riley Green's height, age, net worth, is the singer married?

Riley Green is a renowned country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and television personality from the United States. He rose to stardom in 2018 when he dropped his hit single There Was This Girl. The singer was crowned the CMT winner of the reality TV show Redneck Island. What is Riley Green's height?

Riley Green, who goes by the moniker Duckman, debuted his music career in 2013. He released his first self-titled EP the same year. The country music singer has released hits like Bury Me in Dixie, Georgia Time, and Chasin' This Drunk. Additionally, Riley Green's height makes him among the tallest singers in the US. He is also passionate about hunting in his free time.

Profile summary

Full name Riley Green Nickname Riley Green Duckman Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1988 Age 35 years (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Jacksonville, Alabama, United States Current residence Jacksonville, Alabama, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 207 Weight in kilograms 94 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Karen Green Father Kevon Green Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Paul J. Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida University Jacksonville State University Profession Singer, songwriter, guitarist, television personality Net worth $5 million Instagram @rileyduckman Facebook @RileyGreenMusic

Riley Green's height

The singer and songwriter is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 207 pounds, which is equivalent to 94 kilograms.

Family background

The singer was born to Kevon Green and Karen Green in Jacksonville, Alabama, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. He grew up alongside his two older sisters, Lindy Currier and Casey Green Maples.

Riley attended Paul J. Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida. He was on the baseball team alongside Vaughn Grissom. He later joined Jacksonville State University, where he played on the varsity team as a quarterback. He currently lives in Jacksonville, Alabama.

What is Riley Green's age?

The TV personality is 35 years old as of March 2024. He was born on 18 October 1988. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Riley Green is a country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and reality TV personality. He made his music debut in 2013 when he released his first EP, Riley Green. Since then, he has released other EPs, including Outlaws Like Us, In a Truck Right Now and Behind the Bar.

Riley was signed by Big Machine Label Group in 2018. Since joining the label, he has released several singles, including In Love by Now and I Wish Grandpas Never Died.

In October 2023, he released his new album, Ain't My Last Rodeo. The country singer was named the Academy of Country Music's New Male Artist of the Year for 2019 for his exceptional talent.

Before starting his music career, he played baseball and football at Jacksonville State University. He was a Division One FCS quarterback. In his interview with Fitness and Muscle, the singer said;

I don't think I thought I was good enough to make it to any next level, but I think as a kid, when you're... you know, when you're throwing around the yard, you always kind of have that thought or that dream. I was a big Dallas Cowboys fan, a big fan of Troy and so that was the Jersey I was running around wearing as a kid

He added,

...certainly, I enjoyed playing sports, played baseball and basketball as well through high school, so uh, it was kind of a coincidence that my college career seemed to go downhill as my music career began, you know, me staying out all night playing in bars made it tough to get up and go to 5:30 workouts or a 7:30 class you know.

The singer is also a reality TV personality. He appeared on the fourth season of the CMT reality show Redneck Island in 2016.

Riley Green's net worth

According to Equity Atlas, Right Net Worth, and other similar sources, the country music singer is alleged to be worth approximately $5 million. He has earned most of his wealth from his music career.

Who is Riley Green's wife?

The musician is not married and has no children. He is seemingly single as of writing and is busy with his music career. For instance, in an interview on Angry Housewife Productions, he told Jennifer Hsiung that he plans to promote his new album, Ain't My Last Rodeo, this year.

FAQs

Who is Riley Green? He is a country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and reality TV star. Where does Riley Green live? He lives in his hometown in Jacksonville, Alabama, United States. Is Riley Green married? The singer is not married and seemingly single as of writing. How tall is Riley Green? The reality TV personality is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres) tall. How old is Riley Green? The Alabama native is 35 years old as of March 2024. He was born on 18 October 1988. Why is Riley called Duckman? He is called Duckman due to his passion for duck hunting. Did Riley Green attend college? He went to Jacksonville State University, allegedly pursuing a showbiz-related course.

Riley Green's height makes him among the tallest country singers. The former baseball and basketball player is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres) tall. He is also a songwriter, guitarist, and reality TV personality. He currently lives in his hometown of Jacksonville, Alabama, United States.

