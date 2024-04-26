Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has detained Gloria Olotu, the director of finance and accounts of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

As reported by Premium Times on Friday, April 26, the decision of the ICPC to detain Olotu follows a report about the controversial award of an N3.8 billion contract by the TETFund.

The online newspaper reported that Olotu; Kolapo Okunola, the director of human resources and general administration at TETFund; and Joseph Odo, the agency’s director of information communication technology (ICT); were at the ICPC office on Thursday, April 25, to answer questions on some of the allegations contained in the report.

But while both Okunlola and Odo were released and asked to return today (Friday, April 26), Mrs Olotu was not released.

She was said to have failed to meet her bail conditions and is being treated as a “suspect in the case".

Established in 2011, TETFund is a body set up by the federal government to tackle the deterioration in the educational infrastructure in Nigeria.

