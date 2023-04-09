Does Jamie Foxx have a wife? His relationship history explored

Does Jamie Foxx have a wife? With a career of over three decades, the actor has lived most of his life in the spotlight. However, he has managed to maintain some intrigue as far as his romantic relationships are concerned. Take a look at his relationship history.

Jamie Foxx attends the European Premiere of Creed III at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom on February 15, 2023. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing

Foxx was born Eric Marlon Bishop in Terrell, Texas, in 1967. He began his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1990s before transitioning to television and film. He rose to fame with his performance in the biopic Ray, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2005. Foxx has since appeared in numerous films, including Django Unchained, Collateral and Baby Driver.

Does Jamie Foxx have a wife?

Although he has had multiple high-profile relationships, he has kept his dating life under wraps since 2019. Is Jamie Foxx married right now? No, the singer and actor is not married.

Foxx revealed in an E! News interview that marriage is not for him. He further said that the cookie-cutter lifestyle does not appeal to him, and he has not had conversations about the pressures of marriage.

Jamie Foxx’s dating history

Jamie Foxx with a mystery woman in Cannes, France. Photo: @ZyiteGadgets, @JayeDeBlack on Twitter (modified by author)

Who is Jamie Foxx dating? In May 2022, he was photographed kissing a mystery woman on a yacht. He was on vacation in the south of France, and he was spotted getting cosy with a woman. However, he has never revealed the identity of his mystery lady and has not addressed fans’ speculations about his relationship with her.

Before 2022, the actor was linked to several famous people. He publicly dated Katie Holmes, Kristin Grannis, Leila Arcieri and Connie Kline. He was also linked to Megan Good, Christina Milian, rapper Lil Kim, singer Fantasia, Eva Marcille, Sky Nellor and Stacy Keibler. However, he never confirmed his relationship with these ladies.

Katie Holmes (2013 - 2019)

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG19

Foxx's most high-profile relationship was with actress Katie Holmes. The pair first sparked dating rumours in 2013 but avoided publicly mentioning their romantic involvement. In 2015, a photo was leaked in which the two held hands in the studio in Jamie’s house. The photo reignited the rumours, causing the actor to address them finally.

Speaking to ET's Nancy O'Dell, he denied the dating rumours. He explained that they were friends and that Katie’s ex, James Van Der Beek, was also present that night. It took three more years before the pair finally confirmed they were a couple. They announced this by appearing together at the Met Gala in 2018.

Even after the official announcement, the couple kept their relationship details private. Fans speculated that Katie preferred a low profile because of her previous tumultuous and controversial marriage to Tom Cruise. In August 2019, multiple sources revealed that Jamie and Katie had broken up, with others claiming they had called it quits in May of the same year.

Why did Katie and Jamie break up?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

When the news of the pair’s break-up surfaced online in August 2019, there were multiple conflicting reports of the reason behind it. People magazine and ET Online claimed that their relationship had “run its course” and that they broke up because they couldn’t merge their high-profile, demanding lives.

However, Us Weekly reported that Katie had ended the relationship because Jamie was “stepping out” with other women. In August 2019, the actor was spotted looking cosy with a mystery blonde and singer Sela Vave in a span of two days.

Foxx quickly responded to these claims, stating that he and Vave were just friends. He explained that he had taken Vave under his wing to help her with her music career and that they were working together. Even so, the pair had allegedly been broken up for months by then, and Katie didn’t care what he did.

Kristin Grannis (2013 - 2016)

Jamie Foxx with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Garris and his daughter Annalise Bishop. Photo: @PublicNewsTV2, @vnaij on Twitter (modified by author)

Kristin Grannis was Jamie’s on-and-off girlfriend for many years. Grannis was working as a PR specialist when she met the actor. However, due to the private and on-and-off nature of their relationship, it remains unclear when they started dating.

The pair have one daughter, Annalise Bishop, whom they welcomed on 3 October 2008. Subsequently, Kristin quit her job to raise their family.

The exact time the pair broke up is hard to ascertain, but different sources put the date somewhere between 2013 and 2016. They are rumoured to have broken up because Foxx started secretly dating Katie Holmes while still with Kristin.

Although they haven’t been together in years, they have continued to co-parent their daughter amicably. Shortly after Foxx’s break up with Katie in 2019, he was spotted with Kristin and their daughter, sparking rumours that they were trying to reunite. However, they never substantiated the rumours.

Stacy Dash (2010)

In 2010, Jamie went on a date with Clueless star Stacy Dash. The actress gushed to Wendy Williams about their meeting and him asking her out. She accompanied the Oscar winner to the Academy Awards after-parties. However, their involvement didn’t materialise into an exclusive relationship.

Leila Arcieri (2004 - 2005)

Jamie Foxx and Leila Arcieri arrive at the premier of "Ray" in Los Angeles. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Jamie's relationship with actress and model Leila Arcieri was short-lived but highly publicised. The ex-couple reportedly met in 2003 and dated between June 2004 to February 2005. They made several public appearances together, including on the red carpet at the Academy Awards. However, their relationship ended after only a few months.

Connie Kline (1993 - 1994)

Jamie and Connie met and started dating in 1993. She served in the US Air Force for five years before becoming an accountant and a licensed Enrolled Agent with the IRS. The pair welcomed their daughter Corinne Marie Bishop on 15 February 1994 and broke up shortly after.

Is Jamie Foxx gay?

No, the actor is not gay. However, gay rumours have followed him for years. Standup comedian Katt Williams fueled the rumours in 2012 when he alleged that Foxx’s male lover was Marcus Anthony. Marcus was Foxx’s protege and signed to his label. The claims remained unsubstantiated, though, as Marcus dated singer Alexandra Burke at around the same time. Jamie is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, though.

FAQs

Who is Jamie Foxx's wife? Foxx is not married and has stated that marriage is not for him. Who has Jamie dated? He has been in public relationships with Katie Holmes, Kristin Grannis, Leila Arcieri and Connie Kline. How long were Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx together? They were allegedly together for six years, from 2013 to 2019. Is Jamie Foxx gay? Although he supports LGBTQ+ rights, Foxx is not gay. Is Jamie Foxx married right now? No, the actor is not married. Who is Jamie Foxx’s girlfriend? He is not publicly dating anyone, although he was spotted with a mystery woman in 2022.

Does Jamie Foxx have a wife? Although he has been involved in several high-profile romances, Jamie Foxx has never actually tied the knot. His most significant and longest-lasting relationship was with Katie Holmes, which lasted between 2013 and 2019.

