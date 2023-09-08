Purple Speedy’s biography: age, real name, is she married?

Who is Purple Speedy? She is a famous Nigerian TikTok star, model and social media influencer. The star has amassed global popularity by sharing skits and dance videos on TikTok. She is also popular on Instagram for posting fashion, beauty, lip-sync and lifestyle pictures.

The Nigerian TikTok star, Purple Speedy. Photo: @official_purplespeedy_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Purple Speedy is a popular social media sensation who has achieved prominence due to her consistent and engaging content on various social media platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram. The model currently resides in Abuja, Nigeria.

Profile Summary

Full name Peace Pever Anpee Gender Female Date of birth 10 December 1998 Age 24 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Gboko, Benue State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Ishughun Pever Father Terhile Pever Anpee Siblings 2 Relationship status In a relationship Partner Elijah Chinye School WM Bristow Secondary School University Nasarawa State University Profession TikTok star, model, social media influencer Net worth $40k-$70k

Purple Speedy’s biography

Where is Purple Speedy from? She was born in Gboko, Benue State, Nigeria. Purple Speedy’s real name is Peace Pever Anpee. Her father is Terhile Pever Anpee, and her mother is Ishughun Pever. She has two siblings, Glory and Faith Pever. The TikToker is a Nigerian national of the Tiv tribe.

Purple Speedy completed her secondary education at WM Bristow Secondary School in Gboko, Benue, Nigeria. She is pursuing a Guidance and Counselling degree at Nasarawa State University in Keffi.

How old is Purple Speedy?

Purple Speedy’s age is 24 years as of September 2023. She was born on 10 December 1998. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Purple Speedy do for a living?

She is a successful TikTok star, social media influencer, and model. She began her social media career in 2020 and made her breakthrough in January 2021. The internet sensation collaborated with the famous TikTok star and content creator David Meregini.

Purple Speedy has also collaborated with fellow TikTokers like Don Jazzy and Crispdal. Currently, she boasts over 7.5 million followers and over 136 million likes on TikTok.

The social media influencer is also known for posting fashion, beauty and lifestyle content on Instagram. There, she has garnered over 642 thousand followers at the time of writing.

What is Purple Speedy’s net worth?

According to Wikilife, the Nigerian content creator’s alleged net worth ranges between $40 thousand and $70 thousand. Her primary sources of income are her social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Is Purple Speedy married?

The Nigerian model is currently in a relationship with Elijah Chinye. Purple Speedy’s boyfriend is a TikTok star, widely recognised as Crispdal. The couple met on TikTok and started dating in January 2021. They often post pranks, vlogs and reactions on their respective accounts.

What is Purple Speedy’s height?

The TikTok star stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

FAQs

Purple Speedy is a successful Nigerian TikTok star, model and social media influencer. She garnered prominence by sharing lip-syncs, dance and skits on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng