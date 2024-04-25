A Nigerian female student has shared some of the questions that she saw during her JAMB examination

The young lady shared a few questions asked in chemistry and promised to send more questions on other subjects

Social media users who found her post helpful took to the comments section to appreciate her for the good work

A Nigerian lady who recently wrote her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has shared the questions she saw in her script.

The female student informed her followers on TikTok about some of the questions that came out in Chemistry.

JAMB student displays chemistry questions she saw Photo credit: @tolani8256/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

JAMB student shares Chemistry questions

The lady identified on TikTok as @tolani8256 revealed that she just finished her exams and decided to share some of the questions that came out in Chemistry.

She further asked her followers to tell her some of the subjects they wanted her to share in the comments section.

In her words:

“I wrote my jamb yesterday and this are the questions that came out (chemistry). Cellulose and starch are classified as? Zinc sulphide is used in? CxH12.

"What is the x in the alkyne of this compound? The IUPAC name for the compounds. Guys pls like and follow for more questions that came out. Comment which subject I should do next But physics calculations were not much sha.”

Reactions as lady shares chemistry questions

Netizens reacting in the comments section on TikTok confirmed that the questions she posted were also what they saw.

Others thanked her greatly for sharing the helpful update via the TikTok app.

Abiodun said:

“That the same thing I saw physics and chemistry.”

@abadiee said:

"Thank you sis. This means a lot to me."

@nimoke_xx added:

"Same with me."

