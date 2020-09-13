Talia Jackson's bio: Age, ethnicity, parents, movies and TV shows

Talia Jackson is an American singer, actress, and social media personality. She rose to fame as Jade McKellan on the Netflix series Family Reunion, Zoe on the series Station 19, and Dusty Gable in the TV movie Raised by Wolves.

Talia's role on the Netflix series Family Reunion signified a big break in the actress' career. Here is everything you need to know about her personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Full name: Talia Jackson

Talia Jackson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 August 2001

28 August 2001 Age: 20 years (as of 2021)

20 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Madison, Wisconsin, USA

Madison, Wisconsin, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’3”

5’3” Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Weight in pounds: 117

117 Body measurements in inches: 32-25-33

32-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-64-84

81-64-84 Bra size: 32B

32B Shoe size: 7 US

7 US Dress size: 2 US

2 US Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Kelly Jackson

Kelly Jackson Father: Trent Jackson

Trent Jackson Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Not married

Not married School: High School in Madison, Wisconsin

High School in Madison, Wisconsin Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Instagram: @taliajacksonofficial

@taliajacksonofficial Twitter: @TaliaJackson

@TaliaJackson TikTok: @taliajackson

Talia Jackson's biography

She was born in Madison, Wisconsin, the USA.

How old is Talia Jackson now?

The actress was born on 28 August 2001. As of 2021, Talia is 20 years old. Who is Talia Jackson’s father?

Who are Talia Jackson’s parents?

Her mother, Kelly, is a former model. She appeared on the covers of such fashion magazines as Chic Diva, Vogue Mexico, Joy Magazine, and Novias Mexico.

After Kelly left modelling, she got into writing. She also got into the movie industry as a film producer. Among her works are:

A Home of My Own

More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story

Talia Jackson's father – Trent – is a former UW-Madison basketball star.

He met Kelly through a mutual friend. They got married in 1992. In February 2009, the couple got divorced after 17 years of marriage. Kelly took her kids and moved to Los Angeles.

The actress has a younger brother, Armani Jackson. He was born on 25 October 2003.

He is also an actor. He rose to fame performing for Ready Player One, Grey’s Anatomy, the Last Witch Hunter, and Real Husbands of Hollywood. In 2012, she acted alongside her brother in the movie A Green Story.

Career

The girl got into acting when she was only seven years old. Apart from acting, Talia also had another passion – a love for music.

When she was only eight years old, she received her first job. She performed during a couple of Christmas concerts with Andrea Bocelli and David Foster.

In 2012, she took up acting professionally. She played the role of Alexsia in the film A Green Story.

In 2013, she appeared in Disney English, an International Disney program, teaching English via short movies. The same year, she starred in the film A Snow Globe Christmas.

In 2016, she featured in Christmas All Over Again. In 2017, she starred as Dusty Gable in the comedy Raised by Wolves.

A year later, she became part of the series Station 19. In 2019, she appeared in the movie A Family Reunion Christmas and the series Family Reunion.

All that time, she did not forget about music. Here is how she commented on it in an interview with BEATROUTE:

I used to write songs when I was growing up—I never really played instruments as a kid since I had terrible ADD that never allowed me to focus on one thing long enough to grasp it, so it was quite difficult trying to write on my own. I think that’s one of the big reasons I thought I could never be a singer. I always pictured these super cool, talented girls who had these guitars in their hands, and that just wasn’t me.

In July 2019, she released her first single – I’m not Jealous. She believed in herself thanks to the Netflix series Family Reunion:

The turning point for me was when my show, Netflix’s Family Reunion, wrote an episode where my character sings, and we ended up shooting a music video for it. It gave me the courage to go forward with my songs. Last summer was the first time I actually wrote anything that got released. It was a big step for me; I was terrified.

Thanks to her mother's support, she managed to overcome her fears:

Thankfully my mother had always seen my love for music—even when it was hidden behind anxiety—so she pushed me to put that first song [“I’m Not Jealous”] out. I hated the song. I loved it when I first heard it and released it, but I’m the type of artist who gets sick of hearing my own voice. It’s not a bad song; it just isn’t the type of music I love [to] make.

Here are Talia’s most popular tracks:

Interlude

Piece of Me

You

Complicated

5FIVE

19

Hidden

In 2020, she portrayed Jade McKellan in the series Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event. In April 2021, she joined the cast of Family Reunion, which returned to television with a new season. Here is how the actress comments on her mission in an interview with MARTECHCUBE:

My goal is to inspire and influence my Gen Z peers through the work I am passionate about, acting, singing, and philanthropy. To encourage them to follow their dreams, no matter their circumstance. Dreams do come true! I’m humbled and excited to live them out every day and make an impact on the world!

She used social media for impressing people. Nowadays, Talia Jackson's TikTok is a surprising source of inspiration for her fans and the promotion of her personality.

Talia Jackson’s TV shows and movies list

Which of Talia Jackson’s films and TV series have you already seen?

Movies

2012 – A Green Story as Alexsia

as Alexsia 2012 – Disney English: Friends and Family as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: Animals as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: Arts and Crafts as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: Have a Snack! as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: Let’s Have Fun! as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: Move Your Body! as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: My Hobbies as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: My Pets as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: My Things! as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: Play Time as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: Seasons as Stella

as Stella 2013 – Disney English: When I Grow Up as Stella

as Stella 2013 – A Snow Globe Christmas as Lisa

as Lisa 2016 – Christmas All Over Again as High School Girl

as High School Girl 2017 – Raised by Wolves as Dusty Gables

as Dusty Gables 2019 – A Family Reunion Christmas as Jade McKellan

as Jade McKellan Completed – Awakened as Ora

as Ora Post-production – MVP as Angel

TV shows

2018 – Station 19 as Zoe

as Zoe 2019 – 2021 – Family Reunion as Jade McKellan

as Jade McKellan 2020 – Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event as Jade McKellan

Does Talia Jackson have a boyfriend?

No, she does not. Talia is now considered to be single. There is no information about her previous relationship because the actress keeps her personal life secret from the media. On her Instagram, she commented on her relationships as follows:

never been in love ‘cause i can’t really catch no feelings

Is Talia Jackson white?

Talia Jackson belongs to a mixed race. Her mother is white, while her father is African American.

The actress, as well as her father, faced some unpleasant situations due to her skin colour. While acting in Family Reunion, she had to delete her Instagram account:

When the show first came out, I literally had to delete Instagram from my phone because all of the comments on there were negative toward me in a sense. Like, “Why is she so light?” “Why is she trying to play a black girl?” I’m not trying to play a black girl. I’m trying to play a mixed girl.

Talia Jackson is a hard-working actress who is considered to be the rising star of her generation. She continues to advance her career as an actress and singer, growing her fan base and reaching new heights.

