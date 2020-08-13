Connie Kline’s bio: who is Jamie Foxx’s mysterious baby mama?

Connie Kline is known for being Jamie Foxx's baby mama. Connie successfully hid from the limelight until Radar Online caught her during one of its investigations. What is known about her?

The American actor, comedian and singer Jamie Foxx and his beautiful daughter, Corinne, are famous far beyond their home country.

Jamie Foxx is not only a talented actor but a caring father of two daughters. They were born from two different baby mamas:

Corinne (with Connie Kline)

Annalise (with Kristin Grannis)

Connie Kline's bio: Who is Corinne Bishop's mom?

Although Jamie Foxx prefers to keep his baby mamas out of the spotlight, the truth had to come out sooner or later. Corinne Foxx's mother's identity was finally revealed after 20 years of speculation.

Her name is Connie Kline. She was born in California in 1969. There is no information about Connie Kline’s younger years.

Nonetheless, it is known that she served in the United States Air Force for five years. In 1992, she joined the tax profession, which later earned her over 25 years of experience as a licensed Enrolled Agent with the IRS.

In 2016, she was first caught on camera by RadarOnline after a four-month investigation. She was going shopping in Simi Valley with a daughter from another relationship.

How old is Connie Kline?

Jamie’s baby mama was born on 26 March 1969. As of 2021, Connie Kline’s age is 52 years.

Jamie Foxx and Connie Kline’s relationship

In 2016, Corinne sent her mother a Veterans Day greeting via social media to commemorate her being a veteran, demonstrating that they are still in touch and communicate with one another.

Corinne Foxx’s parents met each other in 1993. They dated for a rather short period. On 15 February 1994, Connie Foxx gave birth to a daughter, Corinne Marie Bishop.

She is an actress, television host, model, and blogger in America. In 2016, she was named Miss Golden Globe 2016 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The two split up soon after their daughter was born. Jamie had been caring for Corinne on his own for many years.

Jamie's parental concern was so strong that it embarrassed his daughter and even scared her boyfriends. Later, the actor and his oldest daughter turned those embarrassing situations into the plot for the Netflix series titled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Is Connie Kline alive?

Yes, she is. These days, Connie is the owner of CK Financial in Simi Valley.

Her business focuses on helping people with tax preparation. Kline keeps a low profile on social media; she posts only a few photos. Nonetheless, her daughters know each other and spend time together on holidays.

When it comes to Connie Kline’s net worth and salary, she keeps this information secret from the media. Although Connie Kline and Jamie Foxx’s relationship ended many years ago, the actor is still in a good relationship with Corinne Foxx’s mom. The car this lady used while going shopping is listed in Jamie’s name.

Considering that Corrine Foxx’s mother successfully avoided cameras throughout the years, it is evident that she enjoys privacy. The actor adheres to the same principle. In a 2013 interview with Oprah, he commented on it as follows:

It’s why I don’t tell people who my daughters’ moms are. I can be in a monogamous relationship, but my motto is, whoever you date, don’t let people know.

As of today, Connie Kline prefers to be away from the public's eye. She works as an accountant and lives in LA, California.

