Alejandra Quiroz’s biography: age, height, nationality, career

Who is Alejandra Quiroz? She is an Ecuadorian fitness model. She is popularly known for her fashion, style and photos on social media.

Ecuadorian fitness model, Alejandra. Photo: @alejandraquiroz_f

Source: Instagram

Alejandra Quiroz is famous for her charismatic personality, curvy figure, and fashion sense. Here is everything you might find worthwhile knowing about Quiroz, including her career, height and nationality.

Profile summary

Birth name: Alejandra Quiroz

Alejandra Quiroz Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Crucita, Manabi, Ecuador

Crucita, Manabi, Ecuador Current residence: Crucita, Manabi, Ecuador

Crucita, Manabi, Ecuador Nationality: Ecuadorian

Ecuadorian Ethnicity: Latina

Latina Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 1

1 Profession: Fitness model, hairstylist, make-up artist

Alejandra Quiroz’s biography

Where is Alejandra Quiroz from? She hails from Crucita, Manabi, Ecuador. She was raised in Ecuador alongside her sister whose name is Stefy Quiroz.

Alejandra Quiroz’s nationality

The fitness model is of Ecuadorian nationality. Her ethnicity is Latina.

Alejandra Quiroz’s age

Ecuadorian model, Quiroz sited next to a swimming pool. Photo: @alejandraquiroz_f

Source: Instagram

She has not yet disclosed any information concerning her age on social media. However, judging from her photos on social media, she could be in her mid- to late twenties.

Career

The Ecuadorian celebrity started being interested in fitness when she was a young girl. She did workouts to maintain her figure and posted her gorgeous photos on Instagram, which earned her a lot of fans within a short time.

The fitness model also involves herself with non-profit organizations and volunteer work. She uses her platform and earnings to help people and animals in need. She has recently collaborated with Kasterway in helping the needy.

She is a hairstylist and make-up artist by trade. She has always had that passion for beauty and even went ahead to study it. Alejandra spends a lot of her time in a salon and currently, she is studying cosmetology. However, her Instagram bio says that she is a 'future lawyer'.

Alejandra Quiroz’s social media

The Ecuadorian fitness model has a TikTok account. Her content helped her garner a massive following on TikTok. She focuses on lip-syncing and dance videos.

Her videos on the platform get millions of views. One of her most-watched videos on TikTok has over 41.9 million views. Currently, she has 2.1 million followers.

She also has a self-titled YouTube channel, where she posts travel vlogs, DIYs, nutrition and fashion-related videos.

Quiroz is on Istagram, on Twitter, as well as on Facebook. Her actual pages are sometimes hard to find due to the high amount of fan pages and copycats.

Alejandra Quiroz’s OnlyFans

Ecuadorian fitness model, Quiroz posing for a selfie. Photo: @alejandraquiroz_f

Source: Instagram

The model is also famous on OnlyFans, a website launched in 2016 where people post their videos and photos to followers for a monthly subscription. She has over 3000 subscribers. For 29.99/month, her fans can get access to exclusive content.

Body measurements and statistics

The fitness model is 5 feet 7 inches tall (170 cm). Her body weight is 130 lbs (59 kg).

Alejandra Quiroz is a fitness model who hails from Ecuador. She is famous for her figure, as well as sense of fashion and style. Her lip-syncing and dance videos on her TikTok account are getting millions of views.

