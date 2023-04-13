Jamie Foxx is a renowned actor and singer who brags of numerous accolades to his name, including an Academy Award for his role in the 2004 movie Ray

Foxx has also showcased his fine acting skills in other notable movies such as Django Unchained and Collateral

The movie star has several music albums under his name, highlighting his versatility, and talent for captivating audiences

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne has revealed that her father experienced a medical complication but is now recovering well.

Source: UGC

Undisclosed medical complication

Corinne stated her dad, Jamie, is doing great, and the medical attention was from a minor situation.

She assured fans that her father was now doing well and taking care of himself.

The actor's daughter also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers.

She took to Instagram to announce her father's condition. The medical condition, however, has remained under wraps.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” wrote Corrine.

According to TMZ, sources intimated that Foxx, 55, was rushed to the hospital and members of his family travelled into town.

A source said:

“He’s communicating now, and that’s good news."

See the post below:

Jamie Foxx meltdown

Page Six reported that Jamie Foxx's health scare coincided with his return to filming Back in Action after rumours of a meltdown.

He and co-star Cameron Diaz were spotted filming in the snow-covered English countryside following Foxx's reported firing of four people.

Reports suggest that Jamie Foxx caused a scene on the set of the Seth Gordon-helmed film, leading to the firing of several crew members.

The Ray star is said to have thrown a tantrum and let go of an executive producer, two directors, and even his own driver, according to The Sun.

Source: TUKO.co.ke