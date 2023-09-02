Tyler Hynes’ relationships: Who has the actor been involved with?

Tyler Hynes is a famous Canadian actor, director, producer, editor, and writer. He is known for his roles in Letterkenny, It Was Always You, and Three Wise Men and a Baby. His impeccable career has seen him win numerous awards and achievements. Despite his fame, Tyler Hynes' relationships have been a subject of interest among his fans.

Tyler Hynes started acting in 1998 when he landed a role in the famous movie Little Men. While much is known about his career, he has kept his personal details under wraps, especially his love life. Whether Tyler Hynes has a girlfriend or not remains a guess for most people. Here is a look at his dating history.

Full name Tyler Jeffrey Hynes Gender Male Date of birth 6 May 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′10″ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Betty Robichaud Hynes Siblings Brandon Haynes Relationship status Single Education St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School, St. Mother Teresa Catholic School Profession Actor, director, producer, editor, writer Net worth $5 million Instagram @tyler_hynes

Who is Tyler Hynes?

Tyler Jeffrey Hynes was born on 6 May 1986 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; his mother is Betty Robichaud Hynes. However, his father is unknown. He grew up in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, alongside his younger brother, Brandon Haynes.

The Canadian actor attended St. Mother Teresa Catholic School for his elementary education. He later proceeded to St. Francis Xavier High School and North Dundas High School. Today, the Canadian actor has an impressive career in the entertainment industry; he has 67 acting credits under his name.

Tyler Hynes' relationship history

Is Tyler Hynes dating anyone? Below is a list of women Tyler has been romantically involved with.

Racquel Natasha (2017)

Racquel Natasha is an American blogger, entrepreneur, and model born on 17 August 1987 in Guyana. The blogger is known for her self-titled blog, where she covers topics ranging from fashion and beauty to lifestyle and travel. Additionally, she is an entrepreneur of luxe swimwear called Natassia Swim Wear.

Is Racquel Natasha married to Tyler Hynes? The two are not married. However, Racquel Natasha and Tyler Hynes reportedly dated in 2017. The same year, the actor shared a picture on his Instagram account showing a woman believed to be Racquel Natasha standing beside a pumpkin and a dog. He captioned the photo,

Missing my girls.

Tyler has since deleted the said photo from his account. However, it is unclear whether the lady in the photo is Natasha. It is also unclear whether they were merely buddies or dating, as the nature of their connection was never made public.

Erin Krakow

Erin is an American actress and producer. She is known for her roles in When Calls the Heart, The Wedding Cottage, and It Was Always You.

Rumours about Erin and Tyler's relationship emerged due to their on-screen chemistry on When Calls the Heart, where they star as love interests. Tyler played the role of David, while Erin portrayed Elizabeth.

The two have always maintained a good off-screen relationship. Their social media activities indicate they are close friends. The Canadian actor is fond of sharing pictures with the American actress.

For example, in December 2022, Tyler shared a picture of him and Erin walking together. Even though they weren't holding hands, the photo caused a lot of stir online, with many questioning the nature of their relationship.

Is Tyler Hynes married?

Who is Tyler Hynes' wife? The Canadian actor is not married. He has only been linked to two ladies, but the relationships didn't culminate in marriage.

Who is Tyler Hynes? He is a Canadian actor, producer, and writer known for his appearance in the TV series It Was Always You. How old is Tyler Hynes? He is 37 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 May 1986. Is Tyler Hynes married in real life? He has never been married. However, has been involved with a few women, including Racquel Natasha. Is Tyler Hynes in a relationship? Tyler prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye. He is, however, presumed to be single at the moment. What is Tyler Hynes' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of about $5 million as of 2023. How tall is Tyler Hynes? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres.

Tyler Hynes' relationships have been a subject of interest among his fans. Although Tyler has tried to keep his love life private, he has been rumoured to be in a relationship with a few famous women, including Racquel Natasha.

