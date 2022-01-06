Lidya Jewett’s biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows
Lidya Jewett is a young American actress. At just 14 years, she has appeared in several movies and television shows like the 2021 Netflix Horror film, Nightbooks, where she portrays the character of Yasmin. She was also featured in the blockbuster 2018 Marvel franchise film Black Panther.
Lidya Jewett was adopted by American parents and moved to the United States at a very young age. She adapted to the new environment quickly and is now thriving in the film industry.
Profile summary
- Full name: Lydia Jewett
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 19 January 2007
- Age: 15 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Gambella, Ethiopia, Africa
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: Ethiopian-American
- Ethnicity: African
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 4'10"
- Height in centimetres: 121
- Weight in pounds: 92
- Weight in kilograms: 42
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Kim Jewett
- Father: Dale Jewett
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Single
- School: Dwight Global Online School
- Profession: Actress
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- Lidya Jewett's Instagram: @lidyajewett
- Twitter: @lidyajewett
How old is Lidya Jewett?
As of 2022, Lidya Jewett's age is 14 years. She was born in Gambella, Ethiopia, on 19 January 2007. She holds dual citizenship, American and Ethiopian.
Is Lidya Jewett an orphan?
Lydia was raised in an orphanage. Not much is known about her biological parents.
Who are Lidya Jewett's parents?
It is unknown who Lidya Jewett's biological parents are. However, she was adopted by an American couple named Dale and Kim Jewett from Palm City, Florida, in 2011 when she was four years old.
The young actress has two older brothers, Connor and Maclain, and an older sister named Isabelle. Lidya Jewett's family currently resides in Los Angeles, California.
Career
From a young age of 6 years, she had a passion for modelling and participated in several auditions. As a result, she landed some gigs and was featured in print ads for several brands and products, including Wall Mart, Hanes, American Girl, Joann's Fabrics, and Club Med Sandpiper.
Lydia Jewett made her first onscreen appearance at just 8 years. Her debut appearance was through the Nickelodeon show, See Dad Run, where she portrayed the character of Lida.
Her outstanding performance landed her more roles in several films and TV series. Her big break was when she was cast to play the character of young Katherine Coleman in the 2016 Historical drama Hidden Figures.
The film features the tale of three African-American women, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, who were NASA scientists and played a key role in the epic mission that sent John Glen to space. They faced racism and discrimination during their career for being in a field that is not accustomed to women.
Lidya also appeared in the Black Panther film in 2018. She portrayed the role of Young Nakia in the Marvel franchise superhero film, which was popular among the highest-grossing films. She worked with other famed actors and actresses, including Lupita Nyong'o, who played the actual character of Nakia. Other actors include Michael B. Jordan and the late Chadwick Boseman.
Lidya Jewett's movies and TV shows
Below are the films and TV series Lidya Jewett from Black Panther has played a role in.
Movies
- TBA: Ivy & Bean as Nancy
- 2021: 8-Bit Christmas
- 2021: Nightbooks as Yasmin
- 2021: Vivo as Voice-over artist (Sarah's voice)
- 2020: Feel The Beat as Kari
- 2019: Annabelle Comes Home as Voice-over artist
- 2019: Bunk'd as Riley
- 2018: Black Panther as Young Nakia
- 2018: The Darkest Minds as 10-year-old Ruby
- 2017: Wonder
- 2016: Hidden Figures as Young Katherine Coleman
Television shows
- 2019: Grey's Anatomy as Nora Hillridge
- 2018: Good Girls as Sarah Hill
- 2015: WITS Academy as Grace Walker
- 2015: See Dad Run as Lida
Is Lidya Jewett in Bunk'd?
The young actress has appeared in one episode of Bunk'd named Between a Raccoon and a Hard Place as Riley.
What is Lidya Jewett's net worth?
Her primary source of income is through her acting career. Even though she has not disclosed her exact net worth, sources like Famous Birthdays estimate her worth to be approximately $.15 million. This information is not official.
Lidya Jewett is a young actress who is still building her career in the entertainment industry. She currently has 13 acting credits under her name.
