Lidya Jewett’s biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows

Lidya Jewett is a young American actress. At just 14 years, she has appeared in several movies and television shows like the 2021 Netflix Horror film, Nightbooks, where she portrays the character of Yasmin. She was also featured in the blockbuster 2018 Marvel franchise film Black Panther.

Lidya Jewett attends the premiere of Amazon Studios' "Troop Zero" at Pacific Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Lidya Jewett was adopted by American parents and moved to the United States at a very young age. She adapted to the new environment quickly and is now thriving in the film industry.

Profile summary

Full name : Lydia Jewett

: Lydia Jewett Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 19 January 2007

: 19 January 2007 Age : 15 years old (as of 2022)

: 15 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Gambella, Ethiopia, Africa

: Gambella, Ethiopia, Africa Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : Ethiopian-American

: Ethiopian-American Ethnicity : African

: African Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 4'10"

: 4'10" Height in centimetres : 121

: 121 Weight in pounds : 92

: 92 Weight in kilograms : 42

: 42 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Kim Jewett

: Kim Jewett Father : Dale Jewett

: Dale Jewett Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Single

: Single School : Dwight Global Online School

: Dwight Global Online School Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Lidya Jewett's Instagram: @lidyajewett

@lidyajewett Twitter: @lidyajewett

How old is Lidya Jewett?

Lidya Jewett attends GBK Productions And Angeleno Magazine Party Celebrating The 2019 American Music Awards at Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

As of 2022, Lidya Jewett's age is 14 years. She was born in Gambella, Ethiopia, on 19 January 2007. She holds dual citizenship, American and Ethiopian.

Is Lidya Jewett an orphan?

Lydia was raised in an orphanage. Not much is known about her biological parents.

Who are Lidya Jewett's parents?

It is unknown who Lidya Jewett's biological parents are. However, she was adopted by an American couple named Dale and Kim Jewett from Palm City, Florida, in 2011 when she was four years old.

The young actress has two older brothers, Connor and Maclain, and an older sister named Isabelle. Lidya Jewett's family currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Career

From a young age of 6 years, she had a passion for modelling and participated in several auditions. As a result, she landed some gigs and was featured in print ads for several brands and products, including Wall Mart, Hanes, American Girl, Joann's Fabrics, and Club Med Sandpiper.

Lydia Jewett made her first onscreen appearance at just 8 years. Her debut appearance was through the Nickelodeon show, See Dad Run, where she portrayed the character of Lida.

Her outstanding performance landed her more roles in several films and TV series. Her big break was when she was cast to play the character of young Katherine Coleman in the 2016 Historical drama Hidden Figures.

The film features the tale of three African-American women, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, who were NASA scientists and played a key role in the epic mission that sent John Glen to space. They faced racism and discrimination during their career for being in a field that is not accustomed to women.

Lidya also appeared in the Black Panther film in 2018. She portrayed the role of Young Nakia in the Marvel franchise superhero film, which was popular among the highest-grossing films. She worked with other famed actors and actresses, including Lupita Nyong'o, who played the actual character of Nakia. Other actors include Michael B. Jordan and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Lidya Jewett's movies and TV shows

Lidya Jewett arrives for Peyton Kennedy's Sweet 16 Charity Event held at Peer Space in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Below are the films and TV series Lidya Jewett from Black Panther has played a role in.

Movies

TBA: Ivy & Bean as Nancy

as Nancy 2021: 8-Bit Christmas

2021: Nightbooks as Yasmin

as Yasmin 2021: Vivo as Voice-over artist (Sarah's voice)

as Voice-over artist (Sarah's voice) 2020: Feel The Beat as Kari

as Kari 2019: Annabelle Comes Home as Voice-over artist

as Voice-over artist 2019: Bunk'd as Riley

as Riley 2018: Black Panther as Young Nakia

as Young Nakia 2018: The Darkest Minds as 10-year-old Ruby

as 10-year-old Ruby 2017: Wonder

2016: Hidden Figures as Young Katherine Coleman

Television shows

2019: Grey's Anatomy as Nora Hillridge

as Nora Hillridge 2018: Good Girls as Sarah Hill

as Sarah Hill 2015: WITS Academy as Grace Walker

as Grace Walker 2015: See Dad Run as Lida

Is Lidya Jewett in Bunk'd?

The young actress has appeared in one episode of Bunk'd named Between a Raccoon and a Hard Place as Riley.

What is Lidya Jewett's net worth?

Her primary source of income is through her acting career. Even though she has not disclosed her exact net worth, sources like Famous Birthdays estimate her worth to be approximately $.15 million. This information is not official.

Lidya Jewett is a young actress who is still building her career in the entertainment industry. She currently has 13 acting credits under her name.

