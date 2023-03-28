Who are Pedro Rivera’s children and what are they up to now?

Pedro Rivera is a famous veteran Mexican singer, producer and actor. He is the founder of the Latino record label called Cintas Acuario. In addition, Pedro is a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Fans might be curious to know more about Pedro Rivera's children.

Pedro Rivera was born on 23 February 1943 in La Barca, Mexico. He has a huge fan base worldwide due to the numerous albums and singles he has released. Some of his albums include Corridos Clasicos Vol. 1, La Guadalupana and Volaste Mariposa.

Who are Pedro Rivera's children?

The Mexican singer has seven children in total. Six of his children are from his marriage with Rosa Saavedra, with whom he spent over four decades, and one was born out of wedlock. Two of his children are widely known in the entertainment industry. Discover who Pedro Rivera's kids are.

Pedro Rivera Jr.

Pedro Rivera Jr. is the first-born son of Pedro and Rosa Saavedra. He is a pastor and a gospel singer. Pedro Jr. followed in the footsteps of his father in becoming a musician. Some of the albums he has released include Yo le alabo al corazon and Yo te agradezco. He ministers at the First Love Church in Long Beach, California, United States.

The singer was born on 20 April 1964 in Sonora, Mexico. As of 2023, he is 58 years old. He has been married to Ramona Rivera for more than three decades. The couple has four children, Jessica, Petey, David and Alessandro.

Gustavo Rivera

Gustavo is the second son of Pedro Rivera. He is also a singer. He has released various singles and albums. Some include La Balanza, Put My Head on My Shoulder, El Billete and Amigo Mio.

The Mexican musician was born Gustavo Lawrence Rivera on 1 March 1966 in Sonora, Mexico. He is 57 years old as of 2023. Gustavo is married to Martha Patricia Duarte. The two share twins, Gustavo Rivera and Karina Rivera, born in 1990.

Jenni Rivera

Latin musician Jenni Rivera attends Billboard Latin Music Conference at JW Marriott Marquis in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Jenni, whose full name was Dolores Janney Rivera, was the family's first-born daughter. She was the most popular among Pedro Rivera's kids, and like her father and some of her siblings, she was a singer. Jenni was also an entrepreneur. She owned Jenni Rivera Enterprises.

The musician was born on 2 July 1969 in Long Beach, United States. Her parents had relocated to the United States when her mother was pregnant with her. Jenni obtained a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Long Beach College. She died at the age of 43 years in a plane crash in December 2012. The accident occurred in Monterrey, Mexico, shortly after the plane took off.

Jenni first worked in a real estate firm before venturing into the entertainment industry. She made her singing debut in 1992 when she released the album Somos Rivera. Since then, she has released several albums and won multiple awards. Here are some of her albums:

Year Albums 1999 Si Quieres Verme Lcorar 1999 Reyna de Reynas 2000 Que Me Entierren Con la Band 2001 Dejate Amar 2011 Joyas Prestadas: Banda

The American singer got married thrice. She married her first husband, Jose Trinidad Marin, in 1984. The two had three children, Janney, known as Chiquis, Jacqueline, and Michael. The couple divorced in 1992.

In 1997, the American entrepreneur got married to her second husband, Juan Manuel Lopaz. They first met on 25 February 1995 in a bar. However, they divorced in 2003 due to unfaithfulness in their marriage. The two shared two children, Jenicka and Juan Angel.

At the time of her death, Jenni was married to her third husband, Esteban Loaiza. They had spent two years together, having been married in 2010. Esteban is a former baseball player who played for the Chicago White and Los Angeles Dodgers teams.

The late American singer had four grandkids through her daughter Jacqueline and son Michael. Jacqueline's kids are Jaylah, Jenavieve and Jordan, while Michael's daughter is Luna.

Lupillo Rivera

Lupillo Rivera laughs during a Cumbia Machine press conference at Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrián Monroy

Source: Getty Images

Lupillo is the third son of the singer Pedro. Like his sister Jennie, he is also popular in the music industry. He is a singer and songwriter. He initially wanted to be a restaurateur but realised he had musical talent after his father hired him to work in his Cintas Acuario records label.

He has been in the music industry since 1995. He came into the limelight in 2001 after the release of the Despreciado album. His musical prowess earned him several accolades, such as Best Banda Album in 2010. Some of the albums he has released include:

Year Album 2022 En Concierto Con El Alma (En Vivo) 2020 Borracho de Primera 2018 Las Favoritas de Mi Viejo 2009 El Moreno 2006 Entre Copas Y Botellas 1994 Chalino Sanchez

Lupillo was born Guadalupe Rivera Saavedra in Long Beach, California, United States, on 30 January 1972. He is 51 years old as of 2023. He attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School, where he graduated from in 1990.

The American singer was married twice. He married his first wife, Maria Gorola, in 1987 and the two had six children. The children are Areana, Abigail, Angelina, Ayana, Valerie and Romeo. The couple divorced in 2002.

In March 2003, Lupillo met his second wife, Mayelli Alonso, at his concert in Chihuahua, Mexico. They started dating, and in 2006, they tied the knot in Garden Grove, California, United States. Alonso and Lupillo have two children, Lupita Karizma Rivera, born in August 2004 and L' Rey, born in August 2008. He is also alleged to have a son out of wedlock with a lady called Luz Galindo.

Juan Rivera

Juan Rivera attends the Jenni Rivera honoured posthumously on Plaza Mexico's Walk of Fame at Plaza Mexico in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Buchan

Source: Getty Images

Juan Rivera was born Juan Manuel Rivera Saavedra on 22 February 1978 in Long Beach, California, United States. As of 2023, Juan is 45 years old. He is a singer and actor.

He started his music career in 1995 with his debut album El Atizador at the age of 16. He has since released hit tracks and albums such as:

Year Album 2009 Vaqueton y Semental 2008 El Tamaulipeco 2007 Pa'La Raza Del Barrio 2004 Mano a Mano Musical 2002 Entre Loquera 1995 El Atizador, vol.2

Some films and TV shows in which Juan has been featured include La dinastia de Los Perez and Jefe de nadie. The American actor is married to Brenda Rivera. They share four children Johnny, Frido, Marina and Divine.

Rosie Rivera

Rosie Rivera arrives for the Screening Of Telemundo's "Jenni Rivera: Mariposa De Barrio" at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Rosie is the youngest among Pedro's children. She was born on 3 July 1981 in Long Beach, California, United States. She is 41 years old as of 2023. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology from Long Beach City College.

Rosie is an entrepreneur, author and TV personality. She is popularly known for her appearance in Jenni Rivera's reality show; I Love Jenni. She is the only Rivera family member who did not pursue music as a career. Her books include My Broken Pieces: Mending the Wounds From Sexual Abuse Through Faith, Family and Love. The TV reality star was the former CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises.

The American author's husband is Abel Flores, a Christian singer and worship leader since 2011. The couple has two children, Samantha Chay and Elias Melek Flores. Rosie has a daughter, Kassandra, from her previous relationship.

Pedro Rivera's son, Juan Carlos

Juan Carlos is Pedro Rivera's son, born out of wedlock. Pedro began dating Juan's mother, Erika Alonso, in 2001, and they parted ways in 2007. Juan Carlos was born in 2002.

Who are Pedro Rivera's grandchildren?

Pedro has more then twenty grandchildren and four known great-grandchildren. His grandchildren include Jessica, Petey, David, Alessandro, Gustavo, Karina, Janney (Chiquis), Jacqueline, Michael, Jenicka, Juan Angel, Areana, Abigail, Angelina, Ayana, Valerie, Romeo, Johnny, Frido, Marina, Divine, Kassandra, Samantha Chay and Elias Melek. The known great-grandkids include Jaylah, Jenavieve, Jordan and Luna.

Pedro Rivera's children have won the attention of many people due to Pedro's popularity in the entertainment industry. He is the father of five sons and two daughters and a grandfather to almost two dozen grandkids. He is also a great-grandfather to four known children. Five of his children followed in his footsteps of being singers.

