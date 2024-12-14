A young graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University celebrated as he bagged a degree in Accounting

To mark his convocation, the man happily performed a viral TikTok dance with Davido’s song with his convocation cap

Many who came across the video congratulated the man and celebrated him for his academic achievements

A young man celebrated as he graduated from Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo state.

He shared a video of himself performing a viral TikTok challenge on his page.

AAUA graduate dances as he celebrates graduation. Photo: @_justhemzy2

In an exciting video shared by @_justhemzy2 on TikTok, the man danced to Davido’s ‘Dodo’ song.

The man beautifully did the dance steps associated with the song.

He captioned the video:

“Exactly what the song said. I’m now a Bachelor. (Bachelor of Science)…..BSc. Accounting ….Congratulations to me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Adekunle Ajasin University dances Davido’s song

Many who came across the video congratulated the man for his academic achievements.

They also hailed him for his dance moves.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Aderonke said:

"Congratulations. I was there when you were making this video."

@queenvee said:

"Congratulations, this profession fit you."

@Comfyherself said:

"Guys that dance."

@Odunayomi said:

"Congratulations. I tap into the blessing. Sir are you chartered too? cos this is my course too."

@Queenbernie said:

"Congratulations. so you later buy the 250k Shoe."

@bucie272 said:

"Congratulations Hemzy a lot will be like you are always on social but to think you came our with distinctions."

@Abike fabrics said:

"Congratulations dear."

OAU accounting graduate bags first class

In a related story, Barakat Adesanya, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, bagged a first class in Accounting.

The brilliant lady shared lovely photos from her convocation ceremony listing the positions she held as an accounting undergraduate.

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

