Eduin Caz’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents, wife

Eduin Caz is a prominent singer and social media personality from Mexico. He is well-known for being the lead vocalist of the notable Mexican band Grupo Firme. He is also recognized on social media, where he has amassed a significant fan base, particularly on Instagram and TikTok.

Eduin Caz is, undoubtedly, a big name in the music industry. Since he began his music career, he has released numerous studio albums and singles with his band Grupo Firme. The group is best known for their hit singles such as Pídeme, El Roto and Juro Por Dios.

Profile summary

Real name Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazares Famous as Eduin Caz Gender Male Date of birth 30 July 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Culiacan, Mexico Current residence Culiacan, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lorraine Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Daisy Anahy Children 2 Education University of Baja California Profession Singer, social media personality Net worth $20 million Instagram @eduincaz

Eduin Caz's biography

The Mexican singer was born Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazare in Culiacan City, Mexico. He was raised alongside his brother Jhonny Caz. He and his brother are both members of the band Grupo Firme. He is a Mexican national of Hispanic heritage.

The singer attended the University of Baja California, where he graduated with a degree in Marketing.

How old is Eduin Caz?

He is 28 years old as of 2022. When is Eduin Caz's birthday? He was born on 30 July 1994. Thus, his zodiac sign is Leo.

Career highlights

Eduin Cazares is a renowned singer and social media personality. After his graduation, he relocated to Tijuana to further his career. He then landed his first job as a guitarist in a band called Reto Sierreño, which later separated. He has also been in various bands such as Aventado2 de Tijuana and Los 4 de la Frontera.

Alongside his brother and other three members, they created the band Grupo Firme in 2014. The group released its debut album, Pasado, Presente, Futuro, in 2017. Since then, they have continued to release other albums, including El Barco. However, their big break came in 2020 after releasing the hit singles Pídeme, El Roto and Juro Por Dios.

The group has also won several awards and nominations, such as Latin Grammy for Best Banda Album, Premios Juventud and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Aside from his music career, he is a popular social media personality. He launched his TikTok account on 19 February 2020, and as of now, the account has over 560 thousand followers and 2.1 million likes.

He is also popular on Instagram, where he has accumulated a fast following of more than 7.2 million followers. He primarily uses the account to share his fashion, lifestyle and family photos. Additionally, he has 6.4 million followers .

What is Eduin Caz's net worth?

The Mexican singer has an alleged net worth of approximately $20 million. However, the source of this information is not verified, thus not reliable. His primary source of income is his music career.

Who is Eduin Caz's wife?

The social media personality is married to his long-time partner Daisy Anahy. The two began dating in November 2009, and after dating for more than five years, they exchanged wedding vows in January 2015.

Together, they share a son Eduin Gerardo, born on 3 July 2015 and a daughter named Dhasia Geraldine, born on 10 August 2020. Eduin Cazares' family currently resides in Culiacan, Mexico.

How tall is Eduin Caz?

Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs around 183 pounds (83 kilograms).

Fast facts about Eduin Caz

Who is Eduin Caz? He is a Mexican singer and social media personality. Where is Eduin Caz from? He was born and raised in Culiacán, Mexico. What is Eduin Caz's height? He is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. What is Eduin Caz’s real name? The social media sensation’s real name is Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazares. What is Eduin Caz's age? He is 28 years old as of 2022. The singer was born on 30 July 1994. Who is Eduin Cazares' brother? He is called Jhonny Caz, he is part of the band Grupo Firme. Who are Eduin Cazares' parents? His mother is called Lorraine. However, his father’s identity is unknown. What is Eduin Caz's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $20 million.

Edun Caz is a renowned singer and social media sensation from Mexico. He is widely known as the lead singer of the band Grupo Firme. He is also known for releasing numerous hit singles with his band. In addition, he commands a considerable following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

