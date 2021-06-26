Michael Marín Rivera’s biography: who is Jenni Rivera’s son?

Michael Marin Rivera is an artist and reality TV star famous as the eldest son of the legendary American singer Jenni Rivera. He also became famous following his appearance in the popular family-based reality television series The Riveras. So, who is Michael Rivera, and what really happened to him? Take a look at his biography to find out more.

A photo of Michael Marín. Photo: @mighk_rivera

Source: Instagram

Michael had previously been arrested in Miami for petty vandalism. His bail was set at $1,000 after he was charged with criminal mischief. Upon his release, he seemed to have adopted a different path in life in order to avoid going to prison. He is currently focusing on his personal growth.

Michael Marín Rivera's biography

Michael Marin was born on 11th September 1991 in Long Beach, California, USA. He was born to Jenni Rivera and José Trinidad Marín.

Who is Mikey Rivera's dad? Michael's father, José Trinidad Marín, was a former restaurant manager. He was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for molestation.

His mother, Jenni Rivera, was an American singer, actress, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She died on 9th December 2012, in Monterrey, Mexico, in a plane crash.

Mikey has three sisters: Chiquis, Jacqueline, and Jenicka, and a younger brother, Juan Angel.

How old is Mikey Rivera?

As of 2021, Mikey's age is 29 years.

What does Mikey Rivera do for a living?

Jenni Rivera's son is a talented artist and a reality TV star. He is known for appearing in the reality television series The Real (2017), The Riveras (2016-2017), and I Love Jenni (2011-2013).

The Riveras was a family-based reality TV show that aired on UNIVERSO. The series featured Jenni's kids as they pursued their dreams and honoured their mother's legacy.

They manage their mother's enterprise featuring her music, tequila, fashion line, and love foundation. On 24th September 2020, it was revealed that the show had been cancelled.

As an artist, Michael Trinidad Marin once created a beautiful portrait of his mother on the side of a building in North Long Beach, California, where he and his siblings grew up.

Personal life

There is no public information about Michael's girlfriend; however, he was once in a relationship with Drea Ibarra. Michael and Drea dated for a period of two years (2011-2013).

Who is Michael Marin Rivera's daughter?

Michael and Drea have a daughter named Luna Amira Marin Ibarra, who was born on 28th August 2012. Mikey Rivera's daughter is eight years old as of 2021.

Michael Marín Rivera seems to have had a close relationship with his famous mother. He also has a close relationship with his siblings.

