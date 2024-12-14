Speaker of the former House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has defended President Tinubu’s tax bill

Doagara publicly criticized the northern leaders for opposing Tinubu's tax reforms bill and calling for their withdrawal

The former Speaker explained what it will mean if the National Assembly delays in taking action on the four bills

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Yakubu Dogara, a former House of Representatives speaker and Chancellor of the Achievers University, Owo, said he supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reforms because ‘it is the right thing to do.’

Dogara backs Tinubu, tackles north over opposition to tax bill. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

Source: Facebook

According to Dogara, President Tinubu has shown courage and a leader ‘who is prepared to lead with unbridled courage even at personal cost.’

The former speaker spoke at the 14th convocation ceremony of the Achievers University, Owo.

As reported by The Nation, Dogara said any further delay to carry out the Tax Reforms Bill and other initiatives would mean cowardice.

He said the country has remained stagnated in terms of advancement in its economy due to lack of courageous leader.

The former speaker said the country had practised reactionary leadership rather than the leadership that innovates and is forward looking.

According to him:

“With what President Bola Tinubu has done, whether it’s the freeing of local government areas from the choke-hold of economic stagnation the states had hitherto subjected them to or the groundbreaking bold tax reforms proposals he had placed before the National Assembly, I see a glimmer of hope that we may be dealing with a leader who is prepared to lead with unbridled courage even at personal cost.

“It gladdens my heart that we are now dealing with a leader who is not avoiding stubborn tasks and very much unwilling to put off difficult conversations.

“However, I must concede the fact that those opposed to it have the right to do so but I do not share their jaundiced nay tenuous and puerile position that because they disagree with some aspects of the reforms, then the reforms must be withdrawn or killed, leaders who are dedicated to reforms and progress don’t make such poor judgement calls, at all. A call to do nothing about the reforms was either bad politics or sheer buffoonery or a combination of both.”

Tax reform bills: Sani advises northern senators

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shehu Sani, a former Senator from Kaduna state, sent a message to northern elites over President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills.

The former senator said that the president's economic reform was an opportunity for the country to reset, reconfigure and restructure.

Sani stressed that emotional outbursts and uninformed opinions would not lead to meaningful discussions around the tax reform bills.

Source: Legit.ng