Jennifer Adamson's bio: The tragic story of Macaulay Culkin's sister

Jennifer Adamson was the eldest child and daughter of Kit Culkin, an American stage actor and his former partner, Adeena VanWagoner. She is also famous as the half-sister of Macaulay Culkin. Despite coming from a family with strong ties to the entertainment industry, Jennifer did not enjoy being in the limelight.

Macaulay Culkin at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California (L). Kieran Culkin at Alice Tully Hall in New York City (R). Photo: Bryan Bedder, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Adamson, Macaulay Culkin's sister, gained public recognition as one of the Culkin siblings. On 20 May 2000, the heartbreaking news of Jennifer Adamson's passing left many in deep shock and disbelief. The celebrity daughter died of substance misuse.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer L. Adamson Gender Female Date of birth 27 June 1970 Date of death 20 May 2000 Age at the time of death 29 Zodiac Pisces Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Place of death Missoula, Montana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Mother Adeena VanWagoner Father Kit Culkin Siblings Nine School Sentinel High School College Seattle Central Community College Profession Supervisor

Jennifer Adamson's biography

Jennifer Adamson was born in New York City, New York, United States of America, where she grew up.

Her parents are Kit Culkin and Adeena VanWagoner. Her father is a former stage actor. Her parents separated while she was young, and her mother married Robert Adamson. Kit Culkin has been estranged from his children since 1997.

Who are Jennifer Adamson’s siblings?

Jennifer had nine half-siblings. She had seven siblings, Shane, Dakota, Macaulay, Kieran, Quinn, Christian, and Rory, from her father’s relationship with Patricia Brentrup. She also had two half-siblings, Robert Jr. and Christopher, from her mother’s marriage to Robert Adamson.

Some of Jennifer's siblings, including Rory, Kieran and Macaulay, have pursued different careers in the entertainment industry, particularly acting. Her half-brother, Macaulay Culkin, is the most famous among her siblings.

Jennifer Adamson's half-siblings Christian Culkin and brother Kieran Culkin at the The Starry Messenger cast party at Montenapo Restaurant on 16 November 2009 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Macaulay is an American musician and actor. He first came into the spotlight as a child actor for his role as Kevin McCallister in the first two films of the Home Alone film series (1990 and 1992). He has also been featured in numerous other movies, such as My Girl (1991), The Good Son (1993), The Nutcracker (1993), and Richie Rich (1994).

Jennifer completed her high school education at Sentinel High School in 1988 and later enrolled at Seattle Central Community College.

How old was Jennifer Adamson when she died?

Macaulay Culkin's half-sister was 29 years old when she died. She was born on 27 June 1970 and passed away on 20 May 2000.

How did Jennifer Adamson die?

The Culkin siblings' half-sister reportedly died of substance misuse at her home in Missoula, Montana, United States. Her funeral was held on 25 May 2000 at Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. She is survived by her mother, Adeena VanWagoner, grandparents Rene and Larry and her aunties and uncles.

What did Jennifer Adamson do?

According to her obituary in The Missoulian, Jennifer worked as a supervisor for MDSC at the South Hills Group Home and with developmentally disabled adults.

Unlike her half-siblings Macaulay, Kieran, Quinn, Christian, Dakota, and Rory Culkin, Jennifer didn’t gravitate towards acting and avoided the media attention.

What happened to Kieran and Macaulay Culkin's family?

The Culkin family was struck by tragedy in 2008 when Kieran's' sister Dakota, also known as Cody, died at the age of 29 after being involved in a car accident.

In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kieran reflected on the tragic death of his sister. He said:

I accepted at the time that this is going to be forever, and it's never going to be fine. It's always going to be devastating. I still weep about it out of nowhere. Something funny she did will pop in the head and make me laugh, and then I'm weeping.

He added:

Sometimes it's knowing that she's not going to meet my kids and they don't get to have her, and it's hard to describe what she was like.

Fast facts about Jennifer Adamson

The Culkin siblings' half-sister, Jennifer Adamson, was Kit Culkin's eldest child from a previous relationship with Adeena VanWagoner. Jennifer passed away on 20 May 2000 at age 29. She died of substance misuse at her home in Missoula, Montana, United. She worked as a supervisor at a group home for adults with disabilities.

