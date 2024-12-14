A lady has successfully graduated with a higher national diploma (HND) from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko

Esther said she was the first graduate in her family and that her husband paid her school fees until she graduated

Esther, who signed out from Okopoly in style, also revealed that she was the last born of her family

A Nigerian lady became a graduate after completing her studies at the polytechnic.

She successfully graduated with a higher national diploma (HND).

Esther graduated from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko. Photo credit: TikTok/Esther.

According to a post made by Esther, she studied at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra state.

In her post, Esther said she was the last born in her father's house.

She said she became the first in her family to be a graduate.

Esther noted that it was her husband who paid her school fees at Okopoly.

She captioned her post:

"Last born, first family graduate, sponsored by hubby."

Reactions as lady graduates from Federal Polytechnic, Oko

Lady bags degree in engineering

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady graduated with a degree from the university.

She studied at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

The lady said she graduated with a second-class upper division in mechanical engineering.

