Jenicka Lopez’s biography: age, parents, net worth, partner

Jenicka Lopez is a reality TV show star, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She is the daughter of the late American-Mexican singer and songwriter Jenni Rivera. Jenicka is the founder of the Over Comfort clothing line and Overcomfort Podcast.

Photo: @jenicka_lopez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jenicka Priscilla Lopez Rivera is a social media influencer with a huge following across various social media platforms. As a result, she has worked with renowned brands like Fashion Nova. She is among its plus-size models.

Profile summary

Full name Jenicka Priscilla Lopez Rivera Popular as Jenicka Lopez Gender Female Date of birth 3 October 1997 Age 25 years (as of October 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Compton, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Body measurements in inches 42-34-44 Body measurements in centimetres 106-86-111 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Juan Lopez Mother Jenni Rivera Siblings 4 Relationship status Single School Fusion Academy College Baruch College Profession Reality TV actress, entrepreneur, YouTuber, influencer Net worth $3 million Instagram @jenicka_lopez TikTok @jenickalopez

Jenicka Lopez’s bio

The social media entertainer was born and raised in the United States of America. What is Jenicka Lopez’s real name? She was born Jenicka Priscilla Lopez Rivera. She is an American national of Latina ethnicity. The internet sensation was raised alongside her two brothers and two sisters. Her siblings are Chiquis Rivera, Jacquie Campos, Johnny Lopez, and Michael Marin.

Her father is Juan Lopez, while her mother is the late Banda singer Jenni Rivera. Jenicka Lopez’s dad passed away in July 2009 due to pneumonia. Her mother was a famous actress, singer-songwriter, TV producer, spokesperson, philanthropist & entrepreneur. Unfortunately, the internet sensation lost her mother to the infamous 2012 Mexico Learjet 25 plane crash.

Jenicka Lopez’s cousins are Samantha Chay Flores, Abigail Rivera, Lupita Karisma, Baby Rivera, Angélica Rivera and Ayana Rivera. Regarding her educational background, she schooled at Fusion Academy in Los Angeles, California, USA. Later, she enrolled at Baruch College in Manhattan, New York City, USA.

How old is Jenicka Lopez?

The American content creator is 25 years as of October 2022. She was born on 3 October 1997. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Jenicka Lopez do?

She is a reality TV actress, TikTok star, entrepreneur, YouTuber, Instagram star, and social media influencer. She began acting in 2011 in the I Love Jenni TV show. The American actress featured alongside famous family members, including Rosie and Lupillo Rivera. She also featured in Chiquis 'n Control TV series (2012). In 2016, the reality TV actress appeared in The Riveras television series.

The internet sensation is active on Instagram. Currently, her account has over 1.2 million followers. Apart from sharing her pictures and videos, Jenicka uses the account to advertise various fashion and beauty products. She has partnered with Fashion Nova as their plus-size model.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on April 2013. The channel mainly contains makeup tutorials, daily lifestyle videos, and vlogs. As of this writing, the channel has over 164 thousand subscribers.

The American actress is also active and famous on TikTok, where she has 963 thousand followers and over 16.1 million likes. She posts the same content she shares on Instagram and YouTube. In addition, she has over 67 thousand followers on Twitter.

The internet sensation is also a businessperson. On 11 January 2022, she launched the Over Comfort clothing line. The business is based in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What is Jenicka Lopez’s net worth?

The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $3 million. However, this source is not verified and is hence unreliable. She earns her income through paid partnerships on social media. She also earns from her clothing business.

Unlike most celebrities, Jenicka likes to share her achievements online. For example, on 25 October 2019, she bought her dream car and shared the video with her fans on YouTube. In addition, the internet sensation bought a house on 1 October 2019. Jenicka Lopez’s house is located in Whittier, California, USA.

What is Jenicka Lopez’s height?

She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. She weighs 180 pounds (82 kilograms). However, she has been working on her weight for some time.

Fast facts about Jenicka Lopez

Who is Jenicka Lopez? She is an American reality TV show actress, internet sensation, entrepreneur, YouTuber, and social media influencer. What is Jenicka Lopez’s age? The internet sensation is 25 years as of October 2022. Where does Jenicka Lopez live? The American social media personality resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. How much is Jenicka Lopez worth? She has an alleged net worth of $3 million. Who is Jenicka Lopez’s dad? Her dad is the late Juan Lopez. Who is Jenicka Lopez’s partner? The American celebrity is not dating anyone at the moment. She has been tight-lipped about her love life. What is Jenicka Lopez’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Jenicka Lopez is an American reality TV show star, internet sensation, entrepreneur, YouTuber, and social media influencer. She owns a clothing line called Over Comfort.

