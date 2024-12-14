Abdullahi Ganduje said the APC is targeting Rivers state and is ready to take over the government house in 2027

Ganduje highlighted APC's recent successes in the South-South zone, the Edo and the Ondo state governorship election, and emphasized that Rivers is the next focus for the ruling party's expansion

For the APC national chairman, the aim is to bring Rivers into the fold and increase APC's states in the zone to three

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has vowed that the party will take over Rivers state government house in 2027.

APC vows take over of Rivers amid Wike, Fubara's rift. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

He made this promise on Saturday, December 14, while inaugurating Chief Tony Okocha and 22 others as executive members of APC in Rivers state.

Ganduje, who visited Port Harcourt alongside 16 members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, charged APC members to do everything within their power to ensure the party wins the governorship election in 2027.

The APC chairman said the South South zone which is predominantly Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gradually falling, with APC taking control of Cross River and Edo.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ganduje noted that Rivers is the next state being targeted to fall for APC in 2027 governorship election.

He said:

“You are from the South-South geo-politcal zone where the zone was dominated by the PDP. But you are fully aware that during the Buhari administration, we were able to take one state, Cross River, from the PDP. And in present President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration, we were able to win squarely in Edo State. Out of six states in the zone, we have recovered two. Rivers State is our target. Rivers, we are here for you. Rivers, you are on the way.”

2027: Tinubu takes action amid opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu may have commenced moves to regain the support of northern leaders and those aggrieved with his administration.

Close aides to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader disclosed that several initiatives were being implemented and new ones created.

While insisting that Tinubu was not afraid of any political or pressure group, the sources asserted that the plan was to counteract the recent actions of some northern leaders opposed to his reelection in the 2027 poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng