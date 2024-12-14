Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota Adetu has gone viral online after a recent video of her in a market surfaced online

The small-sized actress was captured buying baby items from a shop as her fans who spotted her in the vicinity gathered her

Following, Ramota was seen happily stepping out with the truckload of things she had bought, catching the attention of netizens

Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota has sparked pregnancy rumours after a viral video emerged of her seemingly shopping for baby supplies.

The footage, which was shared on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showed the Yoruba star at a store surrounded by a group of people, allegedly picking up items for a baby, fueling speculation that she may be expecting.

However, a closer look at the video revealed no clear signs of pregnancy from the actress.

Aunty Ramota has yet to address the rumours publicly, neither confirming nor denying the claims, leading some to speculate that the buzz could be a publicity stunt aimed at garnering attention.

Social media users flooded the comments section with their opinions as the video circulated.

See the video below:

Aunty Ramota spurs reactions online

@__arike_adey:

"See the way she Dey cuss all of them."

@lareto24:

"If truly this is true… the perpetrator must be arrested. Aunty Ramota pregnant Bawo?'

@OmiworeA:

"Congratulation. As much as I'm happy I'm surprised to and got millions of q to ask."

@hardeydoyings00:

"Where’s the man, he needs to be arrested."

dady_made:

"If to say na tru tru aunt ramota get belle, dey suppose to hang whoever that impregnated her betterstill, send him to life imprisonment."

@uneedgaga_:

"Nah wah, who give her belle?"

@yong__kola:

"Why do they have mic on? lol facebook people go still believe."

@oc_he_:

"Wow congratulations to her who could be the lucky guy responsible?"

@Alabiszn__:

Aunty just Dey curse everybody go."

Aunty Ramota shows off new look

Recall that reactions trailed a clip of Aunty Ramota after she was seen at a film location waiting to take up a role.

In the video, her backside looked bigger than normal, and fans were surprised at her new look.

This came after she denied going under the knife despite her picture on a hospital stretcher, which went viral.

