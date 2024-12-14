Global site navigation

Portable's Baby Mama Honey Berry Reacts to Online Feud With Queen Dami, Spurs Laughter Online
Celebrities

Portable's Baby Mama Honey Berry Reacts to Online Feud With Queen Dami, Spurs Laughter Online

by  Chinasa Afigbo 2 min read
  • While Portable and his now former girlfriend, Queen Dami, traded words online, his third baby mama, Honey Berry, shared what she had noticed  
  • Berry's statement came immediately after Dami complained about how the musician treated her 
  • Fans and netizens have shared their thoughts on Honey Berry's recent post as they folded their fits in laughter 

Honey Berry, the third baby mother of controversial Nigerian artist Portable, has waded into the singer's ongoing battle with his now-estranged girlfriend, Queen Dami.

Portable initiated the drama by accusing Queen Dami, the late Alaafin of Oyo's ex-wife, of infidelity and trying to break his marriage.

Queen Dami, Honey Berry, Portable
Honey Berry taunted Portable amid fight with Queen Dami. Credit: @officialqueendami, @honey_berry1211, @portablebaeby
Source: Instagram

Dami responded by announcing she was leaving the relationship, noting that she could no longer take the circumstances.

Portable later chastised her for refusing to produce a child for him while continuing to enjoy his resources and expressed appreciation that he did not lose his wife and home to her.

Despite the chaos, Honey Berry subtly addressed the drama on her Instagram page. She shared lovely images of herself and lectured the audience on the importance of being at peace with oneself 

"In anything you are doing, just try to have peace of mind," she wrote.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Honey Berry's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ajokeade8822:

"Nah only you get peace of mind 😂😂❤️😍 we love you."

science_231_:

"I know nah shading post be this 😂 continue ok. You sef hide ur happiness in peace….all these post just to show you are happy is unnecessary! Keep your peace woman."

shalom_wardrobe:

"Fuji house of commotion."

fizzy_gold08:

"Peace of mind wan finish this one 😂😂😂 abeg share am reach Dami side she don learn abeg."

wonderfulpeeman95:

"U self collect ur own. Na her own we dey settle nw."

Portable spends time with Queen Dami

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

