Vinessa Vidotto’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner

Vinessa Vidotto is an American actress and social media personality. She is best recognized for starring in the TV series FBI: International as Special Agent Cameron Vo and in the Netflix TV series Lucifer as Remiel.

A picture of Vinessa from a scene on FBI: International. Photo: Nelly Kiss

Source: Getty Images

Vinessa Vidotto made her acting debut in 2016 when she appeared in a short video titled Piper in the Woods. Aside from that, she is a popular figure on social media with a considerable following on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Vinessa Vidotto Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jordan Skie Education University of Arizona Profession Actress, social media star Net worth $1 million Instagram @vidodoburd

Vinessa Vidotto's biography

The social media star was born in Arizona, United States of America. She was raised alongside her two siblings, an elder sister and a younger brother.

She attended the University of Arizona, graduating in 2018 with a BFA in acting.

What is Vinessa Vidotto's heritage?

Although her nationality is American, Vinessa Vidotto's ethnicity is reportedly Italian-American, as her father originates from Italy and her mother is from the United States. Her surname originates from Italy. However, some sources speculate that she is of Asian-white ancestry.

The American actress poses for a photo. Photo: Nelly Kiss

Source: Getty Images

How old is Vinessa Vidotto?

Vinessa Vidotto's age is 27 years as of 2022. The American actress was born on 3 November 1995. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Vinessa Vidotto's movies and TV shows

In 2016, she was featured in the short film Piper in the Woods; it was her debut film. Afterwards, she appeared in the television series Lucifer in 2019. In the series, she plays a character named Remiel. Next, she got an opportunity to appear as Ivy in the 2021 television series Hacks.

However, her big break came when she starred in the CBS television series FBI international. In this series, she played Special Agent Cameron Vo. The series premiered in 2021, and she gained a lot of fame due to her role.

Besides being an actress, she is now a social media star with over 29 thousand followers on her verified Instagram account. She is gradually gaining prominence on Instagram.

What is Vinessa Vidotto's net worth?

According to Wealthy Spy, she has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is unofficial and, thus, unreliable. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Who is Vinessa Vidotto's husband?

The popular actress is not married. However, she is in a romantic relationship with her high school friend Jordan Skie. It is unclear when exactly the couple started dating.

Vinessa Vidotto's measurements

Carter Redwood and Vinessa taking a walk in the street. Photo: Katalin Vermes

Source: Getty Images

Vinessa Vidotto's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres), and she weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes, and her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Vinessa Vidotto? She is an American actress and social media personality. She is widely known for her appearance in the television series FBI: International (2021-2022). How old is Vinessa Vidotto? She is 27 years old as of 2022. She was born on 3 November 1995. Who is Vinessa Vidotto's mother? Her mother's identity is still unknown. What is Vinessa Vidotto's nationality? She is American. What is Vinessa Vidotto's height? She is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). What is Vinessa Vidotto's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of about $1 million as of 2022.

Vinessa Vidotto is an up-and-coming American actress and social media star. She came into the limelight in 2016 when she was cast in Piper in the Woods. she has since appeared in three television series.

