Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has urged President Bola Tinubu to reduce fuel prices to N300 per litre.

George said reducing the price of petrol to N300 between December 2024 and January 2025 would enable Nigerians to have a joyous and merry Christmas.

George said it would enable Nigerians to have a joyous and merry Christmas. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday, December 11.

Legit.ng reports that following the removal of fuel subsidy, premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol presently sold at about N1,100 and N1,200 across the nation.

According to George, selling fuel at N300 would reduce the cost of food items.

He added that the move would make Nigerians celebrate Christmas in a joyous mood and would be full of prayers for President Tinubu during the Yuletide period.

The PDP chieftain said reducing fuel prices from now till January to the “anger and hunger” in the country.

Suggesting how Tinubu can make the reduction possible, he said President Tinubu can come up with the cost implication of the reduction.

After this, the president will seek donations from well-meaning and philanthropic Nigerians.

“Doing this, you would be sending a message of happiness to every home during this Christmas and New Year. This is a challenge I have thrown to him and I know he can do it,”

Petrol price: Tinubu's govt sends message to marketers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu-led federal government warned petroleum marketers in Osun state to avoid stockpiling and using deceptive practices.

Additionally, the government warned state residents against panic purchasing and storing petroleum products at home.

The coordinator of NMDPRA said any marketer caught unlawfully storing fuel or altering a pump could be sanctioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng