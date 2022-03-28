Model Heidi Grey’s biography: age, birthday, net worth, career

Who is Heidi Grey? She is an American fashion model and social media sensation renowned for her photos and videos she often uploads on her official Instagram account. Additionally, she has endorsed various fashion brands and modelled for different magazines.

The American model posing for photo in a black outfit. Photo: @heidi.grey

Source: Instagram

Grey is involved with Moon Babes. It is an NFT project on the Ethereum blockchain. She is one of several renowned adult social media stars that are part of the Moon Babes team. Others include Violet Summers, Dakota James, Lilly Rae and many more.

Profile summary

Full name: Heidi Grey

Heidi Grey Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25 February 1998

25 February 1998 Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)

24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: California, United States

California, United States Current residence: Arizona, US

Arizona, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-40

34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-102

86-71-102 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Light brown

Light brown Profession: Model, social media influencer

Model, social media influencer Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @heidi.grey

Heidi Grey's biography

The Instagram star was born in California, United States of America. She currently resides in Arizona, US.

What is Heidi Grey's nationality?

The Instagram model in a pink top. Photo: @heidi.grey

Source: Instagram

The model is an American national of white ethnicity.

When is Grey's birthday?

Heidi Grey, the model, was born on 25 February 1998. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Heidi Grey's age?

Her age is 25 years old as of 2022.

Career

She debuted on social media through her Instagram account. Her photos earned her widespread attention, and she later began modelling for various brands and appearing on cover pages of different fashion magazines. Today, she boasts over 3.7 million followers on Instagram thanks to her photos and videos on the platform.

Additionally, she's a popular personality on OnlyFans and has amassed a considerable following on the platform.

Aside from Instagram and OnlyFans, she is also a famous personality on TikTok. As of April 2022, she has garnered over 124k followers and 762k likes on the platform. Fans can also find her on Twitter, where she has 380k followers, as well as on Facebook with over 48k followers.

What is Heidi Grey's net worth?

According to Horwax, her net worth is $2 million. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.

Body measurements

The famous Instagram sensation posing for a photo in her car. Photo: @heidi.grey

Source: Instagram

The Instagram model is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres tall, her weight is 121 pounds or 55 kilograms, and her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches or 86-71-102 centimetres.

Heidi Grey's Fast facts

Heidi Grey is a famous fashion model and social media influencer based in the United States of America. She is a popular name on OnlyFans and other adult platforms.

Source: Legit.ng