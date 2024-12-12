A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom has lamented on social media not so long after relocating to the country

A Nigerian lady who recently relocated to the United Kingdom took to social media to express her nostalgia for her homeland.

Her post sparked lots of comments from netizens who shared similar stories in the comments section.

Omotodunnn, the lady behind the trending tweet, reminisced about the amazing gestures and kindness she used to experience in Nigeria.

She recalled how male strangers whom she fondly called 'sugar daddies' would offer her lifts, a gesture she found endearing.

In contrast, her experience in the UK has been starkly different as nobody ever stops to ask if she would like a lift.

In her words:

"I miss Nigeria. You could be walking down the road, and a sugar daddyy would just say, "Fine girl, let me drop you off." But in the UK, there's nothing like that."

Reactions as UK-based lady misses Nigeria

The lady's post resonated with many Nigerians who left their homelands in search of new opportunities abroad.

Miss Okafor said:

"Like nobody is giving free money for just being a fine girl. This Uk eh. In Abuja you will just finish shopping and a random fine man in kaftan will pay for your shopping just for the fun of it. Nobody has paid for my shopping in this Uk."

Alter Ego said:

"Just for the fun of it abi he’ll ask for your number then later you’ll go and climb bed."

iDan said:

"Very boring place to live if you come alone, no girl go answer you if you dey try toast them for road."

Mario Chiadika said:

"Hahahahhah, we love girls to be independent abi una nor want equal rights again?"

Love Doctor wrote:

"The system was built to weaponize ladies illegally just because you are female. Nobody sends you here. It's safeguarding issue."

Musir added:

"You mean a random finished man that’s or whose father is probably selling out the people he’s representing for money?"

