Are Gary Vee and his wife still together, or did they get a divorce? Gary Vaynerchuk, popularly known as Gary Vee, is an American businessman, author, speaker, and social media personality. He is the founder of companies like Resy and Empathy Wines. Gary's success in the business world has attracted interest in his personal life. Fans are curious to know whether Vaynerchuk and his wife are divorced or not.

Gary Vee is a shrewd businessman and owner several of businesses such as VeeFriends, VaynerX, and VaynerMedia. He is also a New York Times bestselling author, having written books such as Crushing It and The Thank You Economy. In 2013, he became the youngest retailer to get a Leader award from Market Watch at 28 years. Aside from his business success, his personal life has caused a stir of late. People have been wondering if he is still married to his wife.

Who is Gary Vee?

Gary Vaynerchuk was born in Belarus on 14 November 1975. Back then, Belarus was part of the Soviet Union. His family relocated to New York City in the US when he was three. He is of Ashkenazi Jewish descent.

He grew up poor, where his family of nine lived in a studio apartment. His father was a liquor store stockboy who saved most of his money.

Vee started his entrepreneurship journey when he was 10 years when he started a lemonade business. The young man went on to own numerous businesses after he took over his dad's wine shop, Shopper's Discount Liquors. Vaynerchuk is also the mastermind behind VeeFriends, the non-fungible token succession.

The self-made entrepreneur also sold baseball cards in Edison, New Jersey. He wrote six bestsellers, including Twelve and a Half, Crush It, Gary Vaynerchuk's 101 Wines, and Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook.

Are Gary Vee and his wife still together?

No, Gary and his wife are no longer together. The two parted ways a while back although no official statement was made. Vaynerchuk seems to have moved on with his life while Lizzie has kept her life out of the spotlight.

A look into Gary Vaynerchuk's wife

Is Gary Vee married? Gary was married to Lizzie Vaynerchuk. Lizzie was born in the US in 1976 and currently resides in New York City. She is an American national of Jewish descent.

The businessman has been praising her on social media for a long time since they got married. Gary Vee's wife came to the limelight after rumours of her dating Gary went viral due to a famous Jewish dating app. The two tied the know in 2004 in a private ceremony attended by friends and family.

Vaynerchuk and Lizzie have two children, a daughter named Misha, born in 2009 and a son called Xander, born in 2012. Lizzie Vaynerchuk has kept her life private despite marrying a famous multimillionaire. The two also agreed on keeping their kids out of the limelight. Vee said:

I would prefer to keep that part of my life private until they can decide. It was my personal choice to make sure that part of my career, the public image, didn't bring them into the limelight without it being their first choice.

Did Gary Vee get divorced?

Lizzie Vaynerchuk and Gary Vee are no longer together. However, there has not been any official public statement on Gary Vee's divorce. Their relationship status was revealed on 21 February 2022 when he posted about his new relationship on Instagram. Vee caused a stir after he posted a picture of himself with a young pharmacіst, Mona Vand, on Instagram.

Who is Gary Vee's girlfriend?

Mona Vand is an American nutrition and health coach and a pharmacіst of Persian descent. She was born on 10 March 1985. Gary Vee's girlfriend has a degree in Pharmаcy that she attained from the Massachusetts College of Pharmаcy and Health Sciences.

Mona Vand and Gary Vee made their relationship public in February 2022 via Instagram. Mona posted, "Life with you is beautiful."

Gary Vee is a successful businessman who started out very young. He has been married to Lizzie Vaynerchuk since 2004. Although there has been no official communication on Gary Vee and his wife's divorce, they are no longer together. Vaynerchuk is currently dating a health and nutrition coach Mona Vand.

