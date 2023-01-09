NBA Geeboy's biography: age, net worth, girlfriend, songs

NBA Geeboy is a prime example of celebrities who like to flex their riches. The controversial rapper and self-proclaimed millionaire rose to prominence after releasing a video warning people not to compare him to Rema.

NBA Geeboy, real name Balogun Joshu, is a well-known Nigerian-American rapper, singer, and social media sensation best known for songs like Richer Than Everybody, Azul, and Aza. He is also well-known for flaunting money on social media platforms such as Instagram.

Profile summary

Real name Balogun Joshua Also known as NBA Geeboy Gender Male Date of birth 4 March 2002 Age 20 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality Nigerian-American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, singer, social media influencer Net worth $350,000

NBA Geeboy's biography

NBA Geeboy was born as Balogun Joshua in Lagos, Nigeria. He was raised by his Nigerian parents before his family migrated to the United States.

As of 2023, NBA Geeboy's age is 20 years. He was born on 4 March 2002. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does NBA Geeboy do for a living?

NBA Geeboy is a songwriter and rapper who has been involved in various controversial issues. He once released a video warning people not to say he looks or sounds like Rema, and the phrase On Gaad became his trademark, and many people recognized him with the tag.

Since his debut, NBA Geeboy has released several songs and one album. Below is a list of NBA Geeboy's songs:

Year Song title 2022 Add maggi 2022 Nisuru 2022 Wifi password 2022 Cat 2022 Gonorrhea 2022 Iphone charger 2022 Olosho 2022 Head girl 2022 Malaria 2022 Yaya 2022 Liquorose 2022 Anu 2022 Azul 2022 E no dey 2022 Portable drugz 2022 Miss booty 2022 Dodo on my rice 2022 Garri soaking 2021 Dodo 2021 Uber to my D 2021 On gaad 2021 Turn on the stove 2021 I dont like semo 2021 My liver 2021 BOA 2021 Richer than everybody 2021 Messi who 2021 Tik Tok booty 2021 Maa sun

How tall is NBA Geeboy?

NBA Geeboy's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres), and he weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms).

Is NBA Geeboy richer than Davido?

No, he allegedly only has a net worth of $350,000, while Davido's net worth is $10 million. However, he once claimed to be richer than Davido and even accused him of copying his picture pose. Davido later replied to the other rapper, comically by mimicking him and making fun of his videos.

NBA Geeboy's arrest

The sensational singer was recently arrested, but he paid a $40,000 bail. He went on to show off his dollars, claiming that he has money that only others dream of having at the age of 35.

FAQs

Who is NBA Geeboy? He is a rapper, singer, and social media personality who was born in Lagos, Nigeria. What is NBA Geeboy's real name? His real name is Balogun Joshua. Where does NBA Geeboy currently live? He currently resides in Atlanta, United States. When does NBA Geeboy celebrate his birthday? The Nigerian rapper celebrates his birthday on on 4 March every year. Who is NBA Geeboy's current manager? His current manager is Clex Tony Yahweh. Who is NBA Geeboy's girlfriend? The young rapper has been discrete about whether or not he is in a relationship. How much is NBA Geeboy's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $350,000.

NBA Geeboy is a young rapper well-known for flaunting his wealth on social media. Nonetheless, he has been involved in a number of contentious situations, particularly with other celebrities, claiming that he is richer than some artists in Nigeria.

