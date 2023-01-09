NBA Geeboy's biography: age, net worth, girlfriend, songs
NBA Geeboy is a prime example of celebrities who like to flex their riches. The controversial rapper and self-proclaimed millionaire rose to prominence after releasing a video warning people not to compare him to Rema.
NBA Geeboy, real name Balogun Joshu, is a well-known Nigerian-American rapper, singer, and social media sensation best known for songs like Richer Than Everybody, Azul, and Aza. He is also well-known for flaunting money on social media platforms such as Instagram.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Balogun Joshua
|Also known as
|NBA Geeboy
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|4 March 2002
|Age
|20 years (as of January 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Atlanta, Georgia, United States
|Nationality
|Nigerian-American
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'6"
|Height in centimetres
|167
|Weight in pounds
|127
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Black
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Rapper, singer, social media influencer
|Net worth
|$350,000
NBA Geeboy's biography
NBA Geeboy was born as Balogun Joshua in Lagos, Nigeria. He was raised by his Nigerian parents before his family migrated to the United States.
As of 2023, NBA Geeboy's age is 20 years. He was born on 4 March 2002. His zodiac sign is Pisces.
What does NBA Geeboy do for a living?
NBA Geeboy is a songwriter and rapper who has been involved in various controversial issues. He once released a video warning people not to say he looks or sounds like Rema, and the phrase On Gaad became his trademark, and many people recognized him with the tag.
Since his debut, NBA Geeboy has released several songs and one album. Below is a list of NBA Geeboy's songs:
|Year
|Song title
|2022
|Add maggi
|2022
|Nisuru
|2022
|Wifi password
|2022
|Cat
|2022
|Gonorrhea
|2022
|Iphone charger
|2022
|Olosho
|2022
|Head girl
|2022
|Malaria
|2022
|Yaya
|2022
|Liquorose
|2022
|Anu
|2022
|Azul
|2022
|E no dey
|2022
|Portable drugz
|2022
|Miss booty
|2022
|Dodo on my rice
|2022
|Garri soaking
|2021
|Dodo
|2021
|Uber to my D
|2021
|On gaad
|2021
|Turn on the stove
|2021
|I dont like semo
|2021
|My liver
|2021
|BOA
|2021
|Richer than everybody
|2021
|Messi who
|2021
|Tik Tok booty
|2021
|Maa sun
How tall is NBA Geeboy?
NBA Geeboy's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres), and he weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms).
Is NBA Geeboy richer than Davido?
No, he allegedly only has a net worth of $350,000, while Davido's net worth is $10 million. However, he once claimed to be richer than Davido and even accused him of copying his picture pose. Davido later replied to the other rapper, comically by mimicking him and making fun of his videos.
NBA Geeboy's arrest
The sensational singer was recently arrested, but he paid a $40,000 bail. He went on to show off his dollars, claiming that he has money that only others dream of having at the age of 35.
FAQs
- Who is NBA Geeboy? He is a rapper, singer, and social media personality who was born in Lagos, Nigeria.
- What is NBA Geeboy's real name? His real name is Balogun Joshua.
- Where does NBA Geeboy currently live? He currently resides in Atlanta, United States.
- When does NBA Geeboy celebrate his birthday? The Nigerian rapper celebrates his birthday on on 4 March every year.
- Who is NBA Geeboy's current manager? His current manager is Clex Tony Yahweh.
- Who is NBA Geeboy's girlfriend? The young rapper has been discrete about whether or not he is in a relationship.
- How much is NBA Geeboy's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $350,000.
NBA Geeboy is a young rapper well-known for flaunting his wealth on social media. Nonetheless, he has been involved in a number of contentious situations, particularly with other celebrities, claiming that he is richer than some artists in Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng