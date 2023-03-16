Hailee Steinfeld’s boyfriend timeline: who has the actress dated?

Hailee Steinfeld is an American award-winning actress, singer, and executive producer. She is famous for her roles in films like Bumblebee, True Gift and the Edge of Seventeen. Her performances have won her many accolades, including a Critics' Choice Movie Award, a Peabody Award and a Billboard Music Award. Apart from her career success, fans have been curious about her dating life. Who is Hailee Steinfeld's boyfriend?

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Other than acting, Hailee is also a great singer and has released several singles and an EP. Her singles include Love Myself, Rock Bottom, Starving, Most Girls, and Let Me Go. The award-winning actress has been linked to several guys.

Who is Hailee Steinfeld?

The actress and singer was born Hailee Puring Steinfeld on 11 December 1996 in Tarzana, Los Angeles, California. She has a diverse ethnic background, as her father is Jewish and her mom is of mixed African, American, English, Pilipino and German descent. Her father, Peter, is a personal fitness trainer, while her mother, Cheri, is an interior designer. Hailee grew up alongside her brother Griffin whom she considers her best friend. He is a stock car driver by profession.

Before joining Colina Middle School, Steinfeld attended Ascension Lutheran School and Conejo Elementary. She faced bullying in school, which led her to homeschool from 2008 until she graduated high school in June 2015. Hailee attended Cynthia Bain's Young Actor Studio, after which she began appearing in TV commercials such as Kmart clothing ads.

She started her acting career when she was only eight, and her debut role was Talia Aiden in an award-winning short film, She's a Fox. At 14 years, she won a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination for her breakthrough role as Mattie Ross in True Grit in 2010. Some of her movie credits include Ender's Game, Dickinson, Hawkeye and Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.

She joined the Pitch Perfect franchise in 2015, where she sang acapella in the third and second movies. Soon after this, Steinfeld signed a record deal and released an EP, Haiz. Her two singles, Love Myself (2015) and Starving (2016), went platinum.

Who is Hailee Steinfeld's boyfriend?

Hailee Steinfeld is currently not dating anyone. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the American actress revealed she is ready to date again. She stated what she wants in a relationship:

I'm in a place right now where I'm pretty sure I know what I want for me in relation­ships, work, and life in general. So that's what I'm after. I'm painting the picture of what all that looks like. I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine. It's weird talking about it because it's been in my head for so long.

Hailee Steinfeld's dating history

Fans are invested in Hailee Steinfeld's dating life since she is one of Hollywood's most famous and talented young actresses. Her dating history is short, as she is known to have only dated two guys.

Hailee Steinfeld and Cameron Smoller (2016-2017)

Hailee Steinfeld and Cameron Smoller attend W Magazine Celebrates the Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Cameron Smoller was one of Hailee Steinfeld's boyfriends and her first public relationship. Cameron is a former personal assistant and socialite. The two started dating in 2016 and walked the red carpet together at the Golden Globes in 2017.

The couple posted each other's photos on social media, but by November 2017, they were seemingly through. They, however, remained friends and have been spotted together on several occasions. In July 2019, they attended the same Republic Records party and were later spotted at a Billie Eilish concert.

Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan (2017-2018)

Hailee Steinfeld (L) and Niall Horan during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chris Polk

Source: Getty Images

After breaking up with Cameron, Hailee started dating Irish pop singer Niall Horan. Niall was born in Mullingar, Ireland and was in a former British-Irish boy band One Direction. The band was huge, winning a BRIT Award in 2012 and eight Teen Choice Awards in 2014. The singer released his first solo single, This Town, in 2016.

The pair were reportedly friends long before they started dating and began sparking romance rumours in late 2017. The former One Direction singer wrote a heartfelt post to Hailee on Instagram for her birthday. He called her "the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends". The couple initially kept mum about their relationship, but in 2018, Hailee Steinfeld's relationship with Niall went public.

The first sighting of the two stars was in London at a West End production of Hamilton. They were spotted making out by the paparazzi in August 2018 in Los Angeles. They also hung out at Disneyland, where Steinfeld kissed Niall on one of the rides.

By December 2018, the relationship had faded out. A close source said the relationship ended due to Hailee's busy schedule, but they had a lot of love for each other.

The singer-songwriter did not directly give an official statement on the breakup but left clues for her fans. In 2019, Steinfeld released a single called Wrong Direction hinting at the breakup since Niall was a One Direction band member.

Did Hailee Steinfeld and Kid Cudi date?

Rapper Kid Cudi and actress Hailee Steinfeld attend the Houston Rockets game against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 2, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Adam Pantozzi

Source: Getty Images

There is no confirmation whether the two dated. They attended the Houston Rockets game against the Los Angeles Lakers on 2 November 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Apart from that, there have been no other public appearances of them together.

Is Hailee Steinfeld queer?

The young actress has not discussed her sexuality publicly. All of her known relationships were with men, but whenever she talks about her personal life and potential partners, she tends to use vague language (as seen in the quote above).

She has played Emily Dickinson in the eponymous show, where she was romantically involved with another female character. That said, Steinfeld has never discussed whether she might have that in common with her character.

Is Hailee Steinfeld engaged?

No, Steinfeld is not engaged as of now. None of her previous relationships have led to engagement.

Does Hailee Steinfeld have a husband?

The True Grit star is not married and has never been married before. She is currently not dating anyone.

Is Hailee Steinfeld single?

Yes, Steinfled is single. The renowned actress, however, has expressed desire for a partner.

Hailee Steinfeld is a successful young American actress, singer and executive producer from Los Angeles, California. She is known for her roles in films such as True Grit, Edge of Seventeen and Pitch Perfect. As a singer, she has released several singles and EPs. The above is Hailee Steinfeld's boyfriend's timeline and her dating history.

READ ALSO: Fatima Ali Nuhu's biography: age, date of birth, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article about Fatima Ali Nuhu's biography. Fatima is a young, fast-rising Nigerian actress. She is popular for her roles in Kannywod and Nollywood films and social media personality. Fatima is the daughter of the famous king of Kannywood, Ali Nuhu, and has a considerable social media following.

Fatima Ali Nuhu was born on 13 January 2004 in Kano State, Nigeria. She is establishing herself in the entertainment scenes and online. She joined Instagram in 2020 and has garnered a considerable following. As a social media personality, she has been promoting her university, Skyline University Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng