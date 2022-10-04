Lil Peep’s girlfriend's timeline: who has the late rapper dated?

Gustav Elijah Ahr, better known by his stage name Lil Peep, was a Swedish-American singer, rapper, and songwriter. He was an associate of the emo rap group GothBoiClique. Many of his fans are curious about his dating history. Before his death, who was Lil Peep's girlfriend, and who had he dated over the years?

Was Lil Peep in a relationship at the time of his death? The rapper was romantically involved with a few ladies before his death. Here is everything you need to know about his dating life.

Lil Peep's girlfriends' timeline

The Swedish-American singer dated at least three known ladies before he passed on. Check out the comprehensive list of Lil Peep's girlfriends and details about the relationships.

Emma Harris

The rapper's first known relationship was with Emma Harris. According to Rolling Stone, the two were childhood friends and started liking each other in the fifth grade. The two reportedly relocated together to California, USA, where Lil Peep began pursuing his musical career.

What happened between Lil Peep and Emma? Unfortunately, after they moved to California, the two began fighting frequently, resulting in an on-and-off relationship and, eventually, a breakup.

Bella Thorne (2017)

The musician declared his relationship with singer and actress Bella Thorne in 2017, but the couple was only together for a short time before splitting up.

Bella Thorne has received numerous honours, including a Young Hollywood Award, Shorty Award, a Teen Choice Award, and three Young Artist Awards. She has also dabbled in music, with her debut single, Watch Me, charting at 86 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2011.

Since then, she has launched the EPs Made in Japan in 2012 and Jersey in 2014. In 2019, she made her directorial debut, directing the adult film Her & Him, which received mixed reviews but earned her a Pornhub Visionary Award.

Bella Thorne and Lil Peep were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in September 2017, just months before his death. Like the rest of his fans and family, Bella was heartbroken by the rapper's sudden death. She took to Twitter to pay tribute to him.

Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice

Arzaylea Rodriguez (September 2017 – November 2017)

In 2017, the rapper was in a relationship with model and internet personality Arzaylea Rodriguez. They met at one of his Los Angeles show stops. The former Lil Peep's girlfriend, Rodriguez, is also famous for her relationship with 5 Seconds of Summer lead vocalist Luke Hemmings.

The two began dating in September 2017, but their relationship was cut short in November of that year when Lil Peep was discovered dead in his tour bus when his manager had gone to check on him to prepare for that night's performance at a Tucson, Arizona venue.

FAQs

How long did Lil Peep and Emma date? It is not clear how long their relationship lasted. However, they friends since the fifth grade. Did Lil Peep date Chelji? Unfortunately, the information about Lil Peep and Chelji dating is currently unavailable on the internet. How did Lil Peep die? The rapper is said to have died of a drug ov*rdose shortly before performing in Arizona to promote his album Come Over When You're Sober. Was Lil Peep bis*xual? In 2017, Peep tweeted, "yes I'm bis*xual". The rapper was said to be dating Arzaylea Rodriguez at the time of his death. According to Arzaylea's Instagram bio, she belongs to the queer community. When did Lil Peep die? He died on 15th November 2017. He was 21 years old. What was Lil Peep's real name? His real name is Gustav Elijah Ahr. He got his rap name from his mother, who used to call him "Peep" when he was a kid. Where was Lil Peep from? He grew up on Long Island, New York, but was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania. What genre was Lil Peep's music? His music is classified as emo-rap, fusing trap and pop-punk elements with deep, meaningful lyrics over hard guitar tracks.

Lil Peep's girlfriend history includes three women, starting with Emma Harris to his last relationship with Arzaylea Rodriguez. Sadly, Lil died in 2017 at the age of 21 of an accidental overd*se of Xanax and fentanyl.

