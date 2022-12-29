Chioma Nwaoha's biography: age, siblings, is she married?

Chioma Nwaoha is a fast-rising Nigerian actress, social media influencer, entrepreneur and model. She became famous after starring in the movie King's Wife. She has been featured in over fifty movies, including Dirty Reflections, Stronger Than Pain, The anointed Bride and many more.

Chioma, who goes by the moniker Spanky Diva, is also an entrepreneur. She owns a physical and online shop where she sells body enhancement products. The social media influencer also promotes the products of specific brands such as Glee Skin Care and Lynx Hair.

Real name Chioma Nwaoha Blessing Nickname Spanky Diva Gender Female Date of birth 2 November 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 35-29-36 Body measurements in centimetres 88-73-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark-brown Siblings 5 School Madonna Model School University University of Port Harcourt Profession Nigerian actress, entrepreneur, model Net worth $350,000

Chioma Nwaoha's biography

Chioma Nwaoha was born in Isiala Mbano LGA, Owerri, Imo State in Nigeria. She is of Igbo ethnic group and was brought up as a Christian. Her mother, Lolo Ezinne Brigit Nwaoha, is a staunch Catholic and is the President of the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) in her parish.

Blessing attended Madonna Model School in Owerri, where she completed her Senior School Certificate Examination. She later joined the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication.

Who are Chioma Nwaoha's siblings?

Chioma grew up alongside her five siblings, Moses, Tina, Temple, Vivian and Viki. She is the 5th born child in her family and follows Vivian and Viki, who are twins. Her elder sister Tina is married with four kids and runs three businesses. Her brother, Moses, famously known as Celebrity Manager, is also in the movie industry.

What is Chioma Nwaoha's age?

The actress is 27 years old as of 2022. She was born on 2 November 1995. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Nwaoha is a Nigerian actress, entrepreneur, model and social media influencer. She developed a passion for acting at a young age drawing inspiration from top actors such as Mercy Johnson. While in school, she participated in drama and stage plays. Her talent and creativity allowed her to work with top stars like Frederick Leonard and Jerry Williams.

Her movie credits include the following:

Strong Feelings

Woman on Fire

Kings wife

King of Men

Bad Blood

Love and Echoes

Water Girl

Cursed

Tajik

Festival of Seduction

Online delivery

Royal Certificate

Besides acting, Chioma is a business owner. She started an online shop called Getslim by Spanky, selling body enhancement products. Towards the end of July 2022, she opened a physical shop with the same name.

The actress joined Instagram in May 2016. Since then, her account has gained a considerable following of 1.2 million. She likes to post pictures of herself and promote various brands. Her TikTok account has over 385.9K followers.

What is Chioma Nwaoha's net worth?

According to The Cityceleb, Chioma is alleged to have a net worth of $350,000. Most of her wealth comes from her acting career and her business.

Is Chioma Nwaoha married?

The young celebrity is yet to be married. She has not talked publicly about her relationships.

How tall is Chioma Nwaoha?

She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 35-29-36 (88-73-91 centimetres).

Chioma Nwaoha has risen fast in the movie industry, considering her age. She has progressed well, having acted in over fifty movies. She is also doing well on social media, enjoying a significant following on Instagram and TikTok.

