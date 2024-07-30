Ese Brume's parents and siblings: Meet the athlete's family

Ese Brume is a Nigerian track and field athlete proficient in the long jump category. The Member of the Order of the Niger is one of the country's 84 athletes fighting for athletic dominance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She is best recognised for winning two World Championship medals and one Olympic medal. Learn more about Ese Brume's family and career achievements.

Ese Brume celebrates winning bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (L) and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo: Tom Dulat, Cameron Spencer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ese Brume's discovery during a high school sports competition marked the start of her successful career. Since 2014, she has recorded ten two-win streaks and a six-win streak in 2018, her most impressive performance yet. Her athletic prowess and presence on the Olympic stage make her one of the most intriguing public figures in Nigeria.

Profile summary

Full name Ese Brume MON Gender Female Date of birth 20 January 1996 Age 28 years as of 2024 Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Benin, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Father Dickson Oghenebrum Mother Sally Abaka Siblings 4 Marital status Single High school St Theresa’s Grammar School, Ughelli College Delta State University, Abraka Eastern Mediterranean University Profession Professional track and field athlete Net worth $1 million–$5 million Social media Instagram , ,

Ese Brume's biography

Ese was born in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria, to Dickson Oghenebrume and Sally Abaka on 20 January 1996. She is 28 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Where did Ese Brume go to school?

She attended St Theresa’s Grammar School, Ughelli, where she was discovered during an inter-house event. She later enrolled for further studies at Delta State University and Eastern Mediterranean University.

Top-5 facts about longjump champion Ese Brume. Photo: @esebrume on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ese Brume's parents

The Olympian's parents, Dickson and Sally Oghenebrume, are teachers. Before getting married, her mother, Sally Abaka, was an avid athlete, competing in football, handball, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races.

In an interview with Athletic Heat, Ese Brume's parents spoke about their children's success. In the interview, her mother said:

I feel great because since I could not make it to that standard, my children are making it.

Her father added:

My advice for every parent is that they should not discourage their children from doing sports. Sports will give them exposure, and in addition to that, it can put food on their table.

Ese Brume's siblings

There is no shortage of athletic talent in the Oghenebrume family. Two of her siblings, Godson and Karo, are prominent college athletes, while Godsent and Ochuko prefer to stay out of the limelight. Here is a peek into Godson and Karo's personal lives and careers.

1. Godson Oghenebrume

Ese Brume's sibling, Godson Oghenebrune, will make his first Olympic appearance during the 2024 Paris Games. Photo: @esebrume (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Godson Brume, who was born on 27 May 2003 in Ughelli, Delta State, is 21 years old as of 2024. Like his sister, Ese, Oghenebrume Godson Oke is a track and field athlete who studies at Louisiana State University.

He attended Afiesere Secondary School in his hometown before transferring to Onoriede International School. At the time of writing, he is pursuing a degree in sports administration at Louisiana State University.

At the university, the Nigerian Championship 4×100m relay gold medalist has distinguished himself as one of the best sprinters, winning various titles, including two First-Team All-Americans, one NCAA Championship and two SEC Championships. He holds the record for 37.90 seconds in the 4×100m relay discipline. Ese Brume's brother is scheduled to represent Nigeria in the men's 100m and the men's 4 x 100m relay events.

2. Oghenekaro Brume

Ese Brume's sibling, Oghenekaro Brune, is a 100m, 200m and 4*400m relay sprinter. Photo: @esebrume (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Godson Oghenebrume's second sister, Oghenekaro Brume, was born on July 3, 2000, in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. She is 24 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Like her brother, she attended Onoriede International School. In January 2021, she enrolled at the University of Texas at El Paso to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

As a student-athlete, she competes in the women's 200m and 400m races in indoor and outdoor categories. In 2023, her performance earned her a place on the outdoor 4x400m All-Conference USA first team after winning gold with the relay team.

Career

Ese was born in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria, to Dickson Oghenebrume and Sally Abaka on 20 January 1996. She is 28 years old as of 2024 and an Aquarius. She has four siblings: Godsent, Godson, Karo, and Ochuko.

Her athletic prowess became evident in high school, where she represented Delta State in the National School Sports Festival. Her talent earned her athletic scholarships at Delta State University, Abraka, and Eastern Mediterranean University in Türkiye, where she studied at the EMU Faculty of Tourism.

In 2012, she won four gold medals at the D.K Olukoya Under-18 Athletics Championships and a fifth gold medal in the same year during the 2013 African Junior Athletics Championships. She attended the 2014 Commonwealth Games, African Senior Athletics Championships, and World Junior Championships in Athletics, where she won two gold medals and another in the 2015 African Junior Athletics Championships.

2024 marks her third appearance at the Olympic Games. Here is a summary of her personal best performances in regional and international competitions at the time of writing.

Competition Result Position 2019 International Sprint & Relay Cup 6.96 1 2019 Turkish Championships 7.05 OC 2019 IAAF World Championships in Athletics 6.89 1 2019 IAAF World Championships in Athletics 6.91 3 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival 7.17 1 2021 The XXXII Olympic Games 6.97 3 2022 CITIUS Meeting 6.92 1 2022 AFN Nigeria Athletics Championships 6.89 1 2022 World Athletics Championships 7.02 2 2022 XXII Commonwealth Games 7.00 1

According to TW Magazine, her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her income and wealth are tied to her performance through prize winnings. She also earns through sponsors, grants and landing lucrative endorsement deals.

In 2021, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria increased the cap for reward prizes for Nigerian athletes from $5,000 for gold, $3,000 for silver, and $2,000 for bronze to $15,000 for gold, $10,000 for silver and $7,500 for bronze medalists. As such, her performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earned her $7,500.

The long jump champion has been a beneficiary of the Nigeria Olympic Committee's grant program since 2018, receiving annual stipends. Reports by the New Telegraph reveal that she gets monthly grants from the Olympic Solidarity scheme. The publication further notes that the Delta State Government, her home state, supports her through the Adopt-an-Athlete initiative.

Ese Brume's height and weight

The two-time Commonwealth Games winner is five feet and four inches (167 centimetres) tall and weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms).

FAQs about Ese Brume

When is Ese Brume's birthday? The five-time National Champion was born on 20 January 1996 and is 28 years as of July 2024 Where is Ese Brume from? The track athlete was born and raised in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. Who is Ese Brume's husband? The women's long jump champion is not married. Does Ese Brume have siblings? She was raised alongside four siblings: Godson, Godsent, Ochuka, and Karo. What is Godson Oghenebrume's height? LSU track athlete Godson Brume is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. How tall is Ese Brume? Brume stands 5 feet and 4 inches (167 centimetres) tall.

Ese Brume and her siblings have established themselves as elite athletes in various track and field events. Her parents have devoted their time and support to developing their talent. By competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, she will have attended her third Olympic competition.

Legit.ng recently published Cynthia Ogunsemilore's biography. Cynthia is a Nigerian professional boxer whose tough background has inspired her career choice.

Regarded as the most promising Nigerian female boxer, Ogunsemilore's dream to join nearly eighty other athletes in representing the country in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will not come true. Read on for details of what happened to Cynthia Ogunsemilore.

Source: Legit.ng