Dreka Gates’ biography: what is known about Kevin Gates’ wife?

Dreka Gates is an American social media influencer, entrepreneur, and model. She came into the limelight following her relationship with Big Gansta singer Kevin Gates. She has been featured in a few of his music videos including Power and Dreka.

Dreka Gates thrives in the social media space with a massive following on Instagram. She shares her modelling photos while promoting different brands on the platform. She has been married to Kevin since 2015.

Profile summary

Full name Dreka Gates Gender Female Date of birth 31 August 1986 Age 36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Calabasas, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 33-27-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-69-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sharon Haynes Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Kevin Gates Children 2 College Louisiana State University Profession Social media influencer, entrepreneur, model Net worth $1 million - $2 million Instagram @drekagates TikTok @drekagates

Dreka Gates’ biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. She grew up alongside a younger brother, David Haynes, and her mother is Sharon Haynes. After spending her childhood in Louisiana, she moved to California, where she currently resides. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. She follows Islam along with her husband.

She reportedly pursued a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising at Louisiana State University, completing her studies in 2006.

How old is Dreka Gates?

Dreka Gates’ age is 36 years as of 2022. She was born on 31 August 1986. The internet personality's zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Dreka Gates do for a living?

The Louisiana native thrives in multiple professions including being a model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She is an Instagram celebrity with over 2 million followers and shares lifestyle and modelling pictures on the platform. She also advocates for the use of CBD products for beauty and wellness and has used her Instagram page to endorse the products.

Her self-titled YouTube channel has more than 180 thousand subscribers, created in December 2017. She shares skincare tips, travel vlogs, farming videos, and fashion trends on the platform. Her TikTok account has a considerable following, but she does not regularly use the platform having only a couple of videos.

She owns an online apparel store that retails a wide range of woman outfits and all proceeds from the store are channeled to The Kevin and Dreka Foundation. The foundation’s objective is to educate and empower youth. She also owns Dreka Wellness and BE Provisions.

The model has appeared in a few music videos, including Dreka and Power by her husband Kevin Gates. She has a TV production credit for the TV series Kevin Gates Helpline.

What is Dreka Gates’ net worth?

Kevin Gates’ wife is alleged to have a net worth of between $1 million and $2 million, according to News Unzip. The famous personality’s net worth is attributed to earnings from her businesses and social media endeavours.

Did Kevin Gates and Dreka break up?

Recently, Dreka and Kevin Gates were rumoured to have broken up after the rapper released a controversial song Super General, that seemed to confirm the allegations. However, the couple has not officially stated whether they are no longer an item.

Kevin Gates and Dreka tied the knot in 2015 and the celebrity partners have two children. Their first child Islah Koren was born on 30 November 2012 and their second child Khaza Kamil was born on 10 May 2014.

Fast facts

When is Dreka Gates’ birthday? She marks her birthday on 31 August every year and was born in 1986. What is Dreka Gates’ ethnicity? She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Where is Dreka Gates from? Her hometown is Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. Why is Dreka Gates famous? She is known as the wife of US rapper Kevin Gates, and she is a social media sensation and entrepreneur. How much is Dreka Gates worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. Is Dreka Gates still married? Yes, she is married to rapper Kevin Gates but there have been rumours of their imminent break-up. Who are Dreka Gates’ kids? She has two children, Islah Koren and Khaza Kamil.

Dreka Gates is an established social media influencer with a large following on Instagram. She is also an entrepreneur owning a few businesses. The mother of two is currently married to rapper Kevin Gates and resides in Calabasas, California, USA.

