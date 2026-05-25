Celtic coach Martin O’Neill has opened up on Kelechi Iheanacho’s repeated future questions

The Nigerian striker says he wants to stay at Celtic after helping the club win the domestic double

Super Eagles stars, celebrities flooded Iheanacho with congratulatory messages after his trophy success

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has become the centre of fresh transfer speculation after Celtic coach Martin O'Neill admitted he was growing tired of repeated questions from the Super Eagles star over his future at the Scottish club.

The former Leicester City striker has enjoyed an impressive resurgence since joining Celtic on a one-year deal last September, helping the Glasgow giants secure a domestic double.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrating with the Scottish Cup and Premier League trophy. Photo by Andrew Milligan

Source: Getty Images

Iheanacho capped off his strong end to the season by scoring Celtic’s third goal in their 3-1 Scottish Cup final victory over Dunfermline Athletic to further strengthen calls for the club to trigger the extension option in his contract.

However, uncertainty remains over whether the Nigerian forward will stay beyond this summer, and O’Neill has now revealed that Iheanacho himself is eager for answers.

Speaking ahead of discussions with Celtic hierarchy, the veteran coach disclosed how the striker had repeatedly approached him about the situation.

“Iheanacho keeps asking me! ‘What do you think, are they going to keep me on?’” O’Neill said, as quoted by The Scotsman.

“I have no idea, mate. Stop asking me, I am not the manager anymore."

“This morning again he stopped me in the lift. ‘Are you staying on?’ I have no idea, can you just concentrate on the game this afternoon!”

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill and Kelechi Iheanacho with the Scottish Cup trophy. Photo by Jane Barlow

Source: Getty Images

Iheanacho makes feelings clear over Celtic future

According to Glasgow Times, despite the uncertainty, Iheanacho has openly declared his love for life in Glasgow and his desire to remain at the club next season.

The 28-year-old striker, who joined Celtic as a free agent after leaving Sevilla, said he has quickly developed a strong connection with the supporters and city.

“I love the supporters, I love them all,” Iheanacho told club media after the Scottish Cup triumph.

“Everyone in the streets of Glasgow, people recognise me. I am happy. The whole of Glasgow is a great city.

“Hopefully, I will be here next season. I am really happy to wear a Celtic shirt and to play for them with all my heart.”

The Nigerian international’s performances in recent weeks have significantly improved his standing among supporters after an initially inconsistent start to life in Scotland.

His goals and work rate during Celtic’s late-season push for silverware reportedly impressed members of the coaching staff, while fans have also embraced his personality and experience.

Eagles stars celebrate Nigerian striker

Iheanacho’s domestic double success also attracted reactions from several Nigerian football stars and celebrities on social media.

Former Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie praised the striker, writing:

“Massive. Congratulations, senior man.”

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi also celebrated the achievement, posting:

“Congrats seniorman ❤️🙌🏽.”

Taiwo Awoniy commented:

“Onye ball 🙌❤️.”

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong reacted with applauding emojis, while ex-international Ogenyi Onazi wrote:

“Congratulations Nwanne.”

Other Nigerian stars, including Moses Simon and Jamilu Collins, also congratulated the striker.

Kelechi Iheanacho with the Scottish Premiership trophy. Photo by Craig Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Popular Nigerian entertainers and influencers such as Taaooma, Broda Shaggi, DJ Tunez and Sina Rambo equally joined in celebrating Iheanacho’s success.

Celtic preparing for crucial summer decisions

With pre-season training scheduled to resume on June 26, Celtic are expected to make quick decisions regarding several short-term signings.

Players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Iheanacho are reportedly eager to clarify their situations before preparations for next season begin.

O’Neill himself also faces uncertainty over his own role, admitting he has not sought guidance from fellow managers before entering talks with Celtic shareholder Dermot Desmond and club directors.

The former Nottingham Forest coach jokingly claimed he was “too unpopular” among fellow managers to ask for advice.

“I’d love to phone Sir Alex Ferguson up and ask but he would tell me to go to hell,” O’Neill joked.

“Primarily because I am not that well-liked by a lot of my fellow managers.”

While the comments were delivered humorously, they highlighted the uncertainty currently surrounding several key figures at the club ahead of the new campaign.

For Iheanacho, though, the priority appears clear. After reviving his career in Scotland and rediscovering confidence in front of goal, the former Manchester City forward wants his Celtic journey to continue.

NFF celebrate Iheanacho’s trophy success

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation congratulated Iheanacho and several Nigerian players who won trophies across Europe this season.

The federation praised the striker for helping Celtic secure the League and Scottish Cup double in his debut season at the club, alongside other Nigerian stars who enjoyed successful campaigns abroad.

Source: Legit.ng