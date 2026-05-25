Popular Nigerian comedian Craze Clown has sparked emotional reactions online after recounting his survival from a horrific auto crash

The popular entertainer joined a trend on X where he shared a video from the accident scene, expressing gratitude for his safety

The skitmaker explained that the crash happened on his wife’s birthday while she was pregnant with their child

Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as Craze Clown, has opened up about a terrifying car accident that nearly claimed his life, an incident that tragically killed another passenger and left the skitmaker shaken.

The content creator shared the story while responding to a post on X that asked people to recall what or who almost killed them.

Craze Clown shares emotional story about surviving deadly car crash. Photo: crazeclown

Source: Instagram

According to Craze Clown, the crash happened on October 26, 2020, a day that was meant to be joyful as his pregnant wife was celebrating her birthday.

Craze Clown posted a video on his X account showing the wreckage of a white BMW SUV he was in.

The clip showed how the vehicle was completely destroyed, flipped on its side, and left with its wheels detached.

The comedian explained that he was seated in the passenger seat when the collision occurred, and another occupant died instantly at the scene.

According to him, the accident turned what should have been a day of celebration into one filled with fear and uncertainty, as his wife, who was expecting their child at the time, waited anxiously for news of his safety.

Sharing his thoughts about the incident, Craze Clown said he still could not explain how he survived the crash.

He expressed deep gratitude for surviving the ordeal, attributing his escape to divine intervention while acknowledging the painful loss suffered by another family.

“I was in the passenger seat and Someone died on the spot from the accident and til today I don’t know how I survived this. GOD did that. Oct 26 2020 on my wife’s birthday while she was pregnant with our baby.”

Check out his X post below:

Fans react to Craze Clown’s post

The video shared by Craze Clown quickly drew attention online because of the condition of the vehicle after the accident and his testimony about his wife's pregnant condition.

Many social media users said they found it difficult to believe anyone could survive such an impact after seeing the SUV completely wrecked. Others also reflected on how quickly life-changing moments can happen.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@glory0812 said:

"God did Thank God for you It should be your 4 year anniversary"

@larbyclassy4 commented:

"This is scary on video, imagine in real sight. Congratulations bro. RIP to the deceased"

@ArchegosDan wrote:

"Thank God for his mercies. We look back and wonder why me. It's just God's faithfulness."

@AlhajiEmzo reacted:

"May your testimony be permanent man, there shall be no loss"

@AnieManny said:

"Miracle! Miracle! Miracle! Tell me that's your middle name o because, wow! Congratulations again"

Craze Clown says he still cannot explain how he survives fatal accident that happened on wife’s birthday. Photo: crazeclown

Source: Instagram

Craze Clown cries out over friend's betrayal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Craze Clown shared his betrayal experience with fans online.

He narrated how a friend, to whom he had lent millions to process his visa applications, bailed on him.

The comedian noted that one month after reaching out to the friend, he explained that he had gambled the money and lost everything, sparking hilarious reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng